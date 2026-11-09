Congress is back after GOP's midterm defeat. And, Trump appoints new chief of staff

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Today's top stories

President Trump has appointed Stephen Miller as his new chief of staff, replacing Susie Wiles. It's Trump's first major personnel change since the Republicans' defeat in the midterms. Miller, who was deputy chief of staff, has been key in shaping many of Trump's controversial policies, particularly on immigration. Voter data indicates that the Democrats gained support partly due to Trump's immigration enforcement.

Alex Wong / Getty Images White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles (R) waves while walking to board Air Force One with White House communications aide Danielle Alvarez (L) and White House Deputy Chief of Staff and Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller on October 23, 2026 at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland.

🎧 Miller supports unchecked executive power. By selecting him, Trump is signaling his readiness to confront an opposition Congress, NPR's Mara Liasson tells Up First. The president has also posted on social media that he offered the White House Press Secretary job to Dana White, the CEO of the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He later said it was a joke. As president, the public takes his words seriously, and the fact that people cannot take his statements at face value poses a challenge for the U.S., Liasson says.

The 119th Congress is reaching its final weeks before a new Democrat-controlled House and Senate step in. Lawmakers' key agenda item is keeping the federal government open, as funding runs out on Dec. 11. They will likely use a short-term continuing resolution to extend funding, because they lack the time and political will to negotiate the typical 12 appropriations bills.

🎧 Attendance could be a problem for many of the Republicans defeated in the midterms, NPR's Eric McDaniel says. With only a two-vote majority in the House, any absenteeism could jeopardize Republican plans to end their time in power on their own terms. McDaniel says Senate Republicans will likely want to confirm as many judges and Trump appointees as possible before Democrats take over in January. Once the Democrats take control, McDaniel says those confirmations won't happen without significant compromises from the White House.

Massive artificial intelligence chip maker Nvidia is launching an internal investigation after reports that its CEO was involved in a close relationship with a woman accused of being a Chinese spy. The New York Times reported that a Chinese intelligence operation targeted Jensen Huang to send advanced Nvidia AI chips to China. NPR reached out to the Chinese Embassy in Washington, D.C., for comment but has not received a response. China denied the allegations on Monday in a press briefing.

🎧 Nvidia plays a crucial role in the U.S. economy as a leading company at the center of the AI revolution, NPR's John Ruwitch says. Huang has significant access to Trump, communicating frequently and even traveling to China with him. When asked about Huang and the incident, Trump said he thinks "Huang is a fine person." The U.S. restricts exports of advanced chips to China, including Nvidia's best chips. Huang has argued that allowing China to buy these chips would slow the growth of its chipmaking industry and benefit America. Despite ongoing investigations, Nvidia believes that neither national security nor its secrets are compromised. The House of Representatives has requested a closed-door briefing from Huang regarding his interactions with a suspected Chinese intelligence asset.

Deep dive

Connie Hanzhang Jin / NPR

Climate change is transforming the vibrant colors of nature, from Arctic landscapes to coral reefs. The effects of these color shifts are complex, and scientists are racing to understand them. Here's how climate change is altering the colors of the world:

➡️ Every summer, climate-driven wildfires blanket Arctic ice in soot. These dark particles from oil and gas operations, commercial shipping and tourism absorb heat from the sun, accelerating melting ice and contributing to sea-level rise.

➡️ As permafrost thaws deeper into the soil, nutrients become more available, enabling larger vegetation to take hold and turning the landscape greener. A 2020 study in Nature Communications found that about 38% of sites in Alaska, Canada and western Eurasia showed greening.

found that about 38% of sites in Alaska, Canada and western Eurasia showed greening. ➡️ Thawing permafrost can also mix soil with lake water, turning them darker. A 2021 study in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America (PNAS) found green wavelengths in lakes in the boreal Arctic zone declined by 15% from 1984 to 2019, making these lakes appear darker to the naked eye. The darker a lake gets, the more heat it can store.

found green wavelengths in lakes in the boreal Arctic zone declined by 15% from 1984 to 2019, making these lakes appear darker to the naked eye. The darker a lake gets, the more heat it can store. ➡️ Some insects have changed color due to warmer climates. North American male dragonflies are losing wing color, according to a study in PNAS. This helps them stay cooler but also reduces the coloration that attracts females.

Picture show

Tamera Merino for NPR / A field of colorful wildflowers blankets the Atacama Desert in northern Chile, transforming the world's driest non-polar desert into a vibrant landscape during the rare flowering desert phenomenon, known locally as the Desierto Florido. This extraordinary event occurs when unusually heavy rainfall awakens seeds that have remained dormant beneath the desert soil for years, sometimes decades. Within weeks, thousands of flowers emerge, covering vast stretches of the desert in shades of pink, purple, yellow, and white. The blooms last only a few weeks before the flowers dry out and release their seeds, which remain in the soil until the next rainfall brings the desert back to life. Huasco, Chile, on Wednesday October 21, 2026. Tamara Merino for NPR.

The Atacama Desert in Chile has transformed into a vibrant patchwork of pinks, yellows, lilacs and purples, thanks to the El Niño super cycle. This floral bloom has been the largest and most colorful in at least 30 years. The phenomenon followed unprecedented rainfall that caused flash floods, damaging homes and forcing evacuations. The rain reached deep into the parched ground, awakening millions of dormant seeds, bulbs and tubers. Now, more than 200 species have burst into color, creating a breathtaking spectacle where every crevice is streaked with hues.

3 things to know before you go

Alastair Grant / AP Comedian and actor Russell Brand leaves Southwark Crown Court in London, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026.

Comedian Russell Brand faces a "significant" prison sentence as a London court is set to announce his punishment today after a jury convicted him on three counts of sexual assault and one count of rape. Brand has denied all charges. The U.S. homeless population decreased by more than 6% in 2025, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development. This marks the second consecutive year of decline. Pope Leo XIV arrived in South America on Friday for a 12-day trip across three countries. This will be his longest and most significant journey to date, as well as his first major overseas visit since undergoing lung cancer surgery.

This newsletter was edited by Suzanne Nuyen.

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