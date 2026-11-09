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Jewish communities across the Tampa Bay region commemorate the 'Night of Broken Glass'

WUSF | By Cathy Carter
Published November 9, 2026 at 5:00 AM EST
White man with grey hair, wearing glasses and a blue vest speaks to a seated audience.
Marist School
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Courtesy
Brendan Murphy's “History and the Holocaust” seminar has earned him numerous accolades and honors, including the Outstanding Educator Award from the Anne Frank Center. 

The violent pogroms were waged by the paramilitary wing of the Nazi party and non-Jewish civilians, with the complicity of the German authorities, who failed to stop the violence.

Eighty-eight years ago, the Nazi regime coordinated a wave of antisemitic violence in Germany.

They arrested hundreds of thousands of Jewish people and killed nearly 100. They also destroyed synagogues and vandalized thousands of Jewish homes and businesses.

The riot on the night of Nov. 9, 1938, became known as Kristallnacht or "Night of Broken Glass."

It's a reference to shattered glass from store windows that littered streets.

On Nov. 9, the Jewish Federation of Sarasota will present a lecture with noted Holocaust educator Brendan Murphy of the Bearing Witness Institute at Marist College.

He said confronting antisemitism requires more than telling people it's wrong.

"We have to, for example, ask questions like, 'Where does antisemitism come from,'" he said. "How did these ideas develop? How were they passed from one person to the next or one generation to another?"

Murphy’s presentation explores the ideologies that fueled Jewish persecution.

He said that to understand the Holocaust, people must first understand its historical roots.

"What was central to the Holocaust is this collapse of democracy, the rise of the dictatorship, and you have this complete Nazi control of education, the media, the police, the courts. It had a kind of radicalizing effect," he continued.

Murphy is Catholic and works to build bonds between Jewish and Christian communities.

Five white young women light candles in a church.
Marist School
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Courtesy
The Bearing Witness Institute for Interreligious and Ecumenical Dialogue at the Marist School in Atlanta has become a national force for powerful Holocaust education.

"When we better begin to understand another person's religious traditions, then something really transformative happens," he said.

Over time, Murphy said he came to believe Holocaust education is incomplete without confronting centuries of Christian anti-Jewish teaching and the transformation in Catholic teaching ushered in by Nostra Aetate, the landmark 1965 Vatican declaration that repudiated antisemitism and affirmed a new relationship with Jews.

Murphy's lecture, "Dark Centuries, New Beginnings," is at The Ora in Sarasota at 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

Meanwhile, The Florida Holocaust Museum in St. Petersburg also hosts its annual Kristallnacht Commemoration on Monday to honor victims.
Tags
Education KristallnachtJewish Federation of Sarasota-ManateeFlorida Holocaust Museum
Cathy Carter
As a reporter, my goal is to tell a story that moves you in some way. To me, the best way to do that begins with listening. Talking to people about their lives and the issues they care about is my favorite part of the job.
See stories by Cathy Carter
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