Countywide Hillsborough commission seats will soon become a memory

Hillsborough County voters approved expanding the county commission to nine seats. This eliminated the at-large districts elected by every voter in the area. But the two new board members will get to serve only an abbreviated term.

Neil Manimala and Aileen Rodriguez will be Hillsborough's newest commissioners. But they will serve only two years. That's because in 2028, county voters will be asked to elect nine members in redrawn single-member districts.

Manimala, who was elected countywide, was not in favor of the county charter amendment.

"Now that this charter amendment has been passed, we've got to be sure that even if there is potentially a temptation to have a balkanization and everybody only looking out for their own little section of the county," he said. "I mean, we have to find ways to build consensus."

Campaign photo Neil Manimala

The amendment expands the commission from seven to nine members. It would again expand the board to 11 members if the county adds another 1 million people and reaches 2.5 million residents.

Until now, voters cast ballots for one of four districts and three more for at-large seats, which represent the entire county. That meant every elector voted for a majority of the commission. The amendment means each voter will now be able to elect only one commissioner.

And if he does run for reelection, Manimala doesn't know which district he would run for. Commissioners have to draw a new map before the 2028 vote.

"I do think that in so many ways there's a benefit and a strength to having countywide seats," he said. "It doesn't change my mission. Whether it's two years or four years, I still ran as a countywide commissioner, and I'll still be serving countywide, making sure that every single corner of this county is represented."

"I pray that when we move forward with these, I suppose, redrawn maps and single-member district representation all the way through, come 2028, " Manimala said, "that we have good representatives, good candidates who are going to be running for each of the single-member seats."

The amendment was introduced this year in the Legislature by Apollo Beach Republican Rep. Michael Owen, who is a former county commissioner.

Hillsborough County This is a map of the current makeup of the Hillsborough County Commission. Districts 5-7 are elected countywide. The new charter amendment means commissioners will have to draw up nine single-member districts

Owen argued countywide elections concentrate power in the city of Tampa and dilute the influence of voters in suburban areas.

He also said having voters elect and report to one commissioner would make it easier to reach them with concerns than having to reach out to four members.