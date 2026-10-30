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Hillsborough voters will decide whether to expand the county commission

WUSF | By Steve Newborn
Published October 30, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
Tall building next to a park
Hillsborough County
Hillsborough County's main government building in downtown Tampa

The amendment to the county charter would also reduce the number of commissioners voters can elect from the current four down to one.

Hillsborough County residents are voting this election whether to expand the size and makeup of the county commission. It would drastically change the way county voters choose their representatives.

The amendment to the county charter would expand the commission from its current seven to nine members. It would again expand the board to 11 members if the county adds another million people and reaches 2.5 million residents.

Currently, voters cast ballots for one of four districts and three more for at-large seats, which represent the entire county. That means every elector now votes for a majority of the commission. If the measure passes, each voter would be able to elect one commissioner.

Apollo Beach Republican Rep. Michael Owen - a former county commissioner - introduced the amendment before state lawmakers earlier this year.

"Currently in Hillsborough County, we have 7 county commissioners," he said. "So it would get rid of the 3 at-large and make 9 single-member districts."

Map of county commission districts
Hillsborough County
This is a map of the current Hillsborough County Commission districts. Districts 5, 6 and 7 are at-large, elected by all county voters.

Owen argues countywide elections concentrate power in the city of Tampa, and dilute the influence of voters in suburban areas.

The ballot initiative would also require a “majority plus one” vote of the commission in order to appoint or remove the county administrator and county attorney - in addition to proposing amendments to the county charter.

In a recent letter to the Tampa Bay Times, Owen said this would end a loophole in term limits that had been passed by voters.

"The charter has an escape hatch: hit the limit in a district seat, run countywide, or vice versa, and the clock resets," he wrote. "That is how one commissioner first elected in 2002 is still on the board 24 years later, having gone from a district seat to a countywide seat and back."

He also said having voters elect and report to one commissioner would make it easier to reach them with concerns than having to reach out to four members.

Tags
Politics Hillsborough County Commission
Steve Newborn
I cover Florida’s unending series of issues with the environment and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
See stories by Steve Newborn
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