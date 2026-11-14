Bomb found near ethanol plant in central Illinois forces evacuations

A bomb was found near an ethanol plant in central Illinois, sparking evacuations of those who live near the industrial site as law enforcement officials investigate, authorities said Saturday.

The bomb was found Friday afternoon at the BioUrja Renewables facility in Peoria. While officials say the device has since been "rendered safe," as of Saturday morning, all residents within a 1-mile radius remained under an evacuation notice as officials continued to scour the facility for any other bombs and evidence.

Meanwhile, shelters have been set up for those displaced by the threat, authorities said.

"This is a credible threat," Peoria Police Chief Brad Dixon told reporters just after midnight Saturday. "We need to take the blast radius seriously."

FBI Special Agent Ryan Pressley said his agency was investigating, but declined to provide further details.

"We will work tirelessly to identify the individual responsible and bring them to justice," he said.

No arrests have been made at this time and no injuries have been reported.

Peoria Mayor Rita Ali told WMBD-TV on Friday that BioUrja is "a plant that has ethanol and highly combustible types of chemicals, and so that's what alarms us."

It's not unusual for law enforcement to receive bomb threats and suspicious package calls, but they often don't result in a credible threat even though such calls are taken seriously by officials who must assess and investigate the claims.

Just earlier this week, hundreds of airline passengers in Europe had their flights diverted or given military escorts after a series of bomb threats that officials have since declared were malicious hoaxes.

"We understand that this is a disruptive process for our residents and guests," said Dixon. "We're asking for the public's patience while we work to make this area safe."

Peoria, with a population of around 110,000, is located about 150 miles (about 240 kilometers) southwest of Chicago.

The BioUrja plant is located along the Illinois River. The company acquired the ethanol plant in 2021.

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