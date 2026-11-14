© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Your Spot for Local, WUSF 89.7
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

Uthmeier Declares Bump Stock Ban Dead

WUSF | By Gray Rohrer - News Service of Florida
Published November 14, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST
Close-up photo of a semi-automatic rifle
Rick Bowmer
/
AP
Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier says his office would no longer defend convictions of the state’s ban on bump stocks on appeal. A U.S. Supreme Court decision in 2024 struck down a similar federal ban on the rapid-fire rifle bump stock used by the gunman who fired over 1,000 bullets in 11 minutes in Las Vegas in 2017.

The federal government banned bump stocks after the Oct. 1, 2017, mass shooting in Las Vegas, where a gunman killed 58 people. The ban was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2024.

Attorney General James Uthmeier stated Friday his office would no longer defend convictions of the state’s ban on bump stocks on appeal, asserting the 2018 law outlawing the firearm accessories is unconstitutional.

“As currently written, the overly broad law appears to restrict the use of trigger enhancements used by firearms owners for lawful purposes, subjecting them to five years in prison,” Uthmeier stated on X.

The social media post also highlighted a formal legal opinion from his office, which states the law “imposes a categorical prohibition on an entire class of firearm components that can increase a semiautomatic weapon’s rate of fire. But semiautomatic firearms with these and similar structural modifications are bearable arms covered by the Second Amendment’s plain text.”

Bump stocks are devices that increase the rate of fire on a semiautomatic weapon. They became a target for gun control advocates after the Oct. 1, 2017, mass shooting in Las Vegas, where a gunman fired more than 1,000 rounds from his 32-floor hotel balcony onto an outdoor concert, killing 58 people and wounding more than 400 others.

The federal government’s ban on bump stocks, though, was overturned by a U.S. Supreme Court decision in 2024. The 6-3 ruling found that because the device still requires a trigger on a semiautomatic weapon to be “released and reengaged to fire each additional shot,” they do not effectively convert the weapon into an automatic firearm, as supporters of the ban contended. Automatic weapons, which allow multiple rounds to be fired with one pull on the trigger, are banned under federal law.

But Florida’s state-level ban on bump stocks remained.

Florida lawmakers included a ban on bump stocks in a large bill in 2018, following the Feb. 14 mass shooting that year at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, which left 17 dead, including 14 children.

The law included funding for school safety measures, a new “guardian” program to train armed school personnel to thwart mass shootings, in addition to three main gun control measures: the ban on bump stocks, increasing the age to buy a rifle from 18 to 21, and enacted “red flag” laws allowing police to seize the weapons of those deemed a threat to themselves or others.

The measure passed with support from both parties, but it also split Republicans and Democrats alike. Some Republicans balked at the gun control measures and voted against it. Some Democrats, especially Black members, voted against it over the prospect of arming school personnel. Then-Gov. Rick Scott signed the measure into law and has defended it as a necessary tool to prevent other mass shootings.

But Governor-elect Byron Donalds, who was a member of the Florida House at the time, voted against it and has spoken out against the gun control measures in the law on the campaign trail.
Tags
Courts / Law bump stocksJames UthmeierLas vegas shootingfirearmsSupreme CourtGun Ban
Gray Rohrer - News Service of Florida
See stories by Gray Rohrer - News Service of Florida
Related Stories
  1. U.S. Supreme Court overturns federal ban on gun bump stocks
  2. What the Supreme Court decision on bump stocks could mean for guns in the U.S.
  3. Supreme Court strikes down Trump-era federal ban on bump stocks
  4. ‘Bump Stock’ Ban Lawsuit Tossed Out
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now