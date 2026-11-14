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Tampa International Airport up and running following nationwide ground stop, but expect delays

WUSF | By Mark Schreiner
Published November 14, 2026 at 3:39 PM EST
Travelers move through a busy airport terminal.
Tampa International Airport
While Tampa International Airport is fully operational, passengers should expect continued delays and cancellations throughout the weekend following Friday's nationwide ground stop.

As of Saturday afternoon, officials said more than 100 flights at Tampa International had been canceled, about 20 percent of the airport’s 485 total flights. An additional 120 flights were delayed.

Travelers going through Tampa International Airport this weekend should expect continued delays following Friday's nationwide ground stop.

In an email Saturday afternoon, TPA officials said the airport is fully operational. But delays and cancellations are expected as airlines continue to recover.

Tens of thousands of passengers were still stranded nationwide Saturday after nearly 25,000 flights were delayed and more than 9,000 were cancelled Friday.

Read more: FAA blames Friday's ground stop on 'equipment issue' during telecoms network upgrade

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Saturday the nationwide ground stop started when a contractor updated old Federal Aviation Administration telecommunication lines.

As of Saturday afternoon, officials said more than 100 flights at Tampa International had been canceled, about 20 percent of the airport’s 485 total flights. An additional 120 flights were delayed.

Passengers should check with their airlines for the latest flight information.

Sarasota Bradenton International Airport also expects delays and advised travelers to check directly with their airlines before heading to the airport.
Tags
Transportation Tampa International AirportdelayFAAU.S. Department of Transportation
Mark Schreiner
Mark Schreiner is the assistant news director and intern coordinator for WUSF News.
See stories by Mark Schreiner
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