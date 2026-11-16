© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Your Spot for Local, WUSF 89.7
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

After California ballot measure failed, what's next for taxing the rich?

WBUR
Published November 16, 2026 at 12:06 PM EST
Attendees listen to Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., during a campaign rally in support of California Proposition 40, known as the billionaire tax, in Los Angeles, Monday, Oct. 5, 2026. (Jae C. Hong/AP)
Jae C. Hong/AP
Attendees listen to Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., during a campaign rally in support of California Proposition 40, known as the billionaire tax, in Los Angeles, Monday, Oct. 5, 2026. (Jae C. Hong/AP)

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with tax law expert, author and professor Ray Madoff about why California’s one-time 5% tax on the net worth of billionaires went down to defeat this week, and what other ways Democrats in the next Congress might try to pass a wealth tax.

‘Madoff’s book is “The Second Estate: How the Tax Code Made an American Aristocracy.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Tags
Here & Now
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now