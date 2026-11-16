Florida universities asked to extend H-1B visa hiring pause

State university leaders are being asked to extend the freeze on hiring international faculty and staff members through H-1B visas for at least a month.

State University System Board of Governors Chairman Alan Levine made the request Friday to give the board time to review data being collected on the moratorium's effect.

“I'd like to ask the universities to continue to comply with that moratorium as it's written until we can start to consider more formal action,” Levine said during the board meeting Friday at Florida International University in Miami.

The moratorium ends Jan. 5 and the board’s next scheduled meeting is Jan. 27-28 at the University of North Florida in Jacksonville.

System Chancellor Ray Rodrigues said his staff should be starting to compile the data request made to each institution in mid-October.

“It was an extensive data request because we wanted to identify how many H-1Bs were at each university: where those H-1Bs were located, in terms of, were they faculty? Were they staff?” Rodrigues said. “And then the salaries, not only for those H-1Bs, but what were the salaries for comparable positions within the university, so that we have the data to indicate whether the salaries that they were being paid were market or if they were being paid below market.”

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In October 2025, Gov. Ron DeSantis directed the BOG to crack down on H-1B visa “abuse” at their institutions. In March the board enacted the freeze on H-1B visas for new hires.

When the item was before the board last January, critics raised concerns the proposal could hinder Florida’s educational and financial standing.

DeSantis has described the federal H-1B visa program as a way to save money through “cheap labor.”

When he first directed the crackdown in October 2025, DeSantis questioned why universities employed staff members on H-1B visas, such as a public policy professor from China, a psychologist and counselor from the United Kingdom, an athletics operations and communications coordinator from Trinidad and Tobago and an assistant swimming coach from Spain.

The visa program, created in 1990, is intended to attract technically skilled people. The visas are valid for three years but can be extended for an additional three years.

There were about 400 H-1B recipients at Florida’s state universities in the past fiscal year, more than 1,700 combined over the past three fiscal years, according to state and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services figures.

The University of Florida had 156 employees with H-1B visas in the past year. The University of South Florida had at least 68 last year, followed by 67 at Florida State University, 28 at the University of Central Florida, and the University of North Florida at 19. All others had 15 or fewer.

Levine said on Friday there was “palpable” anger that the program displaces American workers.

“What we want to do is make sure that we're not permitting H-1Bs to be used inappropriately, but that if they are used at some point in the future, that they're filling a need that cannot otherwise be met,” Levine said.

Florida imposed its moratorium after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott directed his state universities and agencies to halt H-1B visa petitions through May 31, 2027. Also, the Trump Administration has imposed a $100,000 fee on new H-1B applications.