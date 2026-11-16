The Tampa City Council will fill a vacant District 7 seat amid a Rays stadium deadlock

With final votes on financing for the Tampa Bay Rays stadium still ahead, the Tampa City Council will decide Tuesday who fills the vacant District 7 seat — a potentially pivotal appointment that could break the current 3-3 divide.

Fourteen applicants will be given two minutes to answer questions from council members during a special session scheduled for 1:30 p.m. A majority vote will follow, and the winner will be sworn in on Thursday.

The seat was held by Luis Viera, who resigned before a successful run for state House.

The replacement will serve until April 30 — the end of Viera’s term — when a permanent four-year successor will come from the March 3 municipal election.

There will be broader issues beyond the stadium for the interim councilor, who will represent an area of North Tampa that includes the New Tampa, Forest Hills, and the University of South Florida and its surrounding neighborhoods.

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But the stalemate over loaning up to $80 million in bonds toward construction of the $2.36 billion stadium has splintered the board as well as much of the community.

Viera favored the stadium deal as a generational economic opportunity, citing the project's funding for on-site police and fire rescue facilities and strong support from labor unions and first responders.

The three in favor of the deal are Bill Carlson, Naya Young and Chair Alan Clendenin. Those opposed are Charles Miranda, Lynn Hurtak and Guido Maniscalco. At least one may have compromise on someone that goes against their preference.

On Oct. 15, a procedural vote asking a court to validate the bonds was deadlocked until Carlson, who was home sick, was called to cast the deciding “yes” vote virtually from home.

The next stadium vote — expected in December — will be to authorize the actual borrowing, including the financing terms. The city is obligated to make the first of four $20 million payments in January, under the contract narrowly approved by the council in August.

The court’s decision only clears the legal path; it doesn’t compel the city to borrow the entire amount. According to Clendenin, the money would come from another source if the bonds are not issued.

The interim councilor will also likely gain a political incumbent advantage for the municipal election to represent the district for ensuing four years. Four of the applicants have already applied to run.

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According to the city charter, a vacancy of less than 15 months is decided by a council vote; if longer by a special election. Viera stepped down with just under six months remaining.

Also, applicants must have resided in Tampa at least one year and the district at least six months.

Here is a brief look at hopefuls, based on applications that were submitted by the Nov. 9 deadline:

