The Tampa City Council will fill a vacant District 7 seat amid a Rays stadium deadlock
Council members are split over using $80 milion in bonds to help build the ballpark. On Tuesday, they will hear from 14 applicants hoping to fill the seat left by Luis Viera, who supported the proposal.
With final votes on financing for the Tampa Bay Rays stadium still ahead, the Tampa City Council will decide Tuesday who fills the vacant District 7 seat — a potentially pivotal appointment that could break the current 3-3 divide.
Fourteen applicants will be given two minutes to answer questions from council members during a special session scheduled for 1:30 p.m. A majority vote will follow, and the winner will be sworn in on Thursday.
The seat was held by Luis Viera, who resigned before a successful run for state House.
The replacement will serve until April 30 — the end of Viera’s term — when a permanent four-year successor will come from the March 3 municipal election.
There will be broader issues beyond the stadium for the interim councilor, who will represent an area of North Tampa that includes the New Tampa, Forest Hills, and the University of South Florida and its surrounding neighborhoods.
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But the stalemate over loaning up to $80 million in bonds toward construction of the $2.36 billion stadium has splintered the board as well as much of the community.
Viera favored the stadium deal as a generational economic opportunity, citing the project's funding for on-site police and fire rescue facilities and strong support from labor unions and first responders.
The three in favor of the deal are Bill Carlson, Naya Young and Chair Alan Clendenin. Those opposed are Charles Miranda, Lynn Hurtak and Guido Maniscalco. At least one may have compromise on someone that goes against their preference.
On Oct. 15, a procedural vote asking a court to validate the bonds was deadlocked until Carlson, who was home sick, was called to cast the deciding “yes” vote virtually from home.
The next stadium vote — expected in December — will be to authorize the actual borrowing, including the financing terms. The city is obligated to make the first of four $20 million payments in January, under the contract narrowly approved by the council in August.
The court’s decision only clears the legal path; it doesn’t compel the city to borrow the entire amount. According to Clendenin, the money would come from another source if the bonds are not issued.
The interim councilor will also likely gain a political incumbent advantage for the municipal election to represent the district for ensuing four years. Four of the applicants have already applied to run.
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According to the city charter, a vacancy of less than 15 months is decided by a council vote; if longer by a special election. Viera stepped down with just under six months remaining.
Also, applicants must have resided in Tampa at least one year and the district at least six months.
Here is a brief look at hopefuls, based on applications that were submitted by the Nov. 9 deadline:
- Dr. Nasrin Aldawoodi: An anesthesiologist and program builder who has held senior clinical and administrative roles at Moffitt Cancer Center. A Tampa Palms native, she cites schools, road safety and community building as priorities.
- Clifford M. Allen: A technical sales manager and outside sales engineer with experience in industrial equipment, municipal and commercial accounts. His résumé emphasizes sales growth, customer relationships and managing complex projects.
- Patricia A. Alonzo: A strategic partnerships director with experience in stakeholder relations, project management, contract negotiation and operational efficiency. Her background includes managing international business partnerships and teams.
- Kamolika Batabyal: A public health professional and community leader, she serves on the K-Bar Ranch II Community Development District board. Her experience includes budget reviews, neighborhood planning and community improvements.
- Alan M. Cohn: A Peabody Award-winning investigative journalist and public affairs consultant, he is vice chair of Tampa’s Charter Review Commission. A longtime New Tampa resident, he emphasizes transparency, public safety and taxpayer accountability.
- Candace Cowen: A city of Tampa community development specialist who works with housing programs, grants and regulatory compliance. Her experience includes managing about $20 million in public and private housing assets.
- Dr. James Davidson: An emergency physician and former hospital medical director with experience in healthcare administration, budgeting and policy development. He has advocated for transportation improvements in New Tampa and Hillsborough County.
- Darnell Eason: A retired New York law enforcement officer, he has 26 years of public safety experience. He also leads two Tampa-area homeowners associations and previously oversaw union benefit programs.
- Eyad John Gheith: A former FirstEnergy communications representative with 15 years of experience in public affairs, community outreach and stakeholder relations. He also owns and manages real estate investments.
- Robin Lockett: A Florida Rising regional director, she has experience in community organizing, issue advocacy, voter education and coalition building. Her background also includes legal administration and residential property appraisal.
- Morris Lopez III: A Hillsborough County Fire Rescue division chief, he has nearly 40 years of county government experience, including emergency operations, personnel management, budgeting and infrastructure planning.
- Belinda Gail Quarterman Noah: An educator, entrepreneur and former practicing Florida attorney, she brings more than 40 years of legal experience, including statutory analysis, federal agency service and public policy work.
- Jessica Parks: Head of human resources at Volt Lighting with experience in organizational policy, conflict resolution and resource management. She has served four years on the Pride Elementary PTA board, including as president.
- Gene V. Siudut: A La Gaceta assistant editor and columnist for more than 25 years, he has held leadership roles with the New Tampa YMCA, performing arts center and several local government and civic organizations.