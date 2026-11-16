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Russia forces its most prominent independent newspaper to shut down

WBUR
Published November 16, 2026 at 12:07 PM EST
Flowers are attached to a nameplate of the Russia's top independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta during a ceremony of closing Novaya Gazeta's office in Moscow, Monday, Nov. 9, 2026. (AP Photo)
AP Photo
Flowers are attached to a nameplate of the Russia's top independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta during a ceremony of closing Novaya Gazeta's office in Moscow, Monday, Nov. 9, 2026. (AP Photo)

Russian authorities forced Russia’s most prominent independent newspaper, Novaya Gazeta, to shut down earlier this month, after years of increasing crackdowns on independent media organizations still operating in Russia by the Putin regime.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Elena Kostyuchenko, who was a reporter at Novaya Gazeta for 17 years. She was forced to flee the country in 2022. She is currently teaching at Davidson College in North Carolina.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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US / WorldHere & Now
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