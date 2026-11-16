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What constant surveillance is doing to children

WBUR
Published November 16, 2026 at 12:04 PM EST

From products like the Snoo Smart Bassinet and Apple’s AirTags to apps like Find My and Life360, today’s parents can track their children virtually 24/7, from the moment they’re born through adulthood.

In her article “What Constant Surveillance Is Doing to Children” in The Atlantic, staff writer Sarah Zhang explores how constant surveillance can stunt children’s development and make parents overly anxious.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Zhang about the effects of constant parental monitoring.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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