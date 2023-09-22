Free entry for select St. Pete museums on Arts Alive! Free Museum Day

Residents and visitors to St. Petersburg can enter select museums for free this Saturday as part of Arts Alive! Free Museum Day.

The event, according to a press release from the city, will allow the community to experience fine art in some of St. Pete’s top museums. It’s based on the Smithsonian’s Free Museum Day, which was canceled this year.

Here are the four museums participating in the event:

Imagine Museum

1901 Central Ave.

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Advance tickets are sold out. The line for walk-up tickets will start at 10 a.m. on Saturday. You must be in line by 2:30 p.m.

Free parking is available in the lot on the north side of the museum. There is also two-hour street parking in front of the building.

You can also buy exclusive items and souvenirs at the museum’s retail store.

The James Museum of Western & Wildlife Art

150 Central Ave.

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Advance online tickets are sold out. Limited walk-up tickets will be available at the door on Saturday, but entry is not guaranteed without a reservation. The last ticket will be given out at 3:30 p.m.

Parking is available on the third and fourth floors of the South Core Parking Garage above the museum. You can enter at 101 First Ave. S. Limited street parking is also available.

Museum of Fine Arts St. Petersburg

255 Beach Drive NE.

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Free entry to the museum is available for Pinellas County residents with a valid ID. Advance tickets are not available.

Parking at the museum’s south lot is $10 for non-members. More information is available here.

The ome

1 Dali Blvd.

10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Register for your ticket here. The museum highly recommends online reservations.

Admission to Dalí Alive 360° must be bought separately. This costs $15.

You will need to show your pre-reserved ticket and Pinellas County ID to enter. Guests without proof of residency will need to pay standard admission prices.

Parking is limited and free for visitors. Metered street parking is also available.

More information on the event is available here.

The city said in the release that attendees can ride to the museums on the SunRunner or the Central Avenue Trolley. If you’re headed to the Dalí, you can also ride on the Downtown Looper.

For more information on where to park, click here. For more on transportation, click here.

