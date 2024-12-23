When Christians joined the party: The surprising origin of Christmas

The holidays surrounding Dec. 25 began not in Bethlehem, but in the backyards of the Roman Empire. So, why do people celebrate Christmas on Dec. 25?

"It was convenient for Christians to pick that date, because it was already a big, massive public holiday,” said Landon Frim, an associate professor of philosophy and religious studies at Florida Gulf Coast University.

That holiday was a pagan celebration called Saturnalia. Frim traces its origins to 312 AD.

"Christians didn't celebrate Christmas for about 300 to 400 years, until Constantine the First made it an official holiday," Frim said. "That's when it was established as Dec. 25. The emperor made it coincide with a pagan winter festival."

This winter festival involved days of feasting, partying in the streets and honoring the Roman god, Saturn. This also coincided with the winter solstice, a period when days grew shorter and nights grew longer. The celebration culminated on Dec. 25 with a holiday marking Sol Invictus — the unconquered sun.

Adopting the date strategically allowed the minority Christian community to blend their celebrations with existing traditions, making their faith more appealing in a predominantly pagan Roman Empire.

"We have images of Christians being fed to lions in the Coliseum and churches generally persecuted," Frim explained. "The Roman Empire could not stamp out Christianity. It became too popular among certain demographics. Instead of beating them, well, then you join them, you make it an official state religion - and some Christians would say that you then co-opt the religion in order to bolster state power.”

By the fifth century, Christianity in Rome had transformed from a small, persecuted sect to a religion with imperial ambitions. Its leaders understood a profound aspect of human nature: New ideas spread most effectively when they feel familiar.

While Dec. 25 may not be Jesus' actual birthday, the date represents humanity's ability to find light during the darkest days of the year.

"When it is cold outside, when food and resources might be scarce, when there's a general gray background to things, that's precisely when you want to light up the tree, light up your house, maybe have some warm, spiced wine and celebrate with friends," Frim said. "I think that's something that is deeply human, and that whatever shape the holidays might take in the future, that's probably something that's likely to remain constant.”

