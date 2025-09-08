The Florida Holocaust Museum is reopening, shining a light on a dark chapter of history

Turn a corner at the museum and you come face to face with a railway car. The worn-out cattle car looks barely fit for animals. It's like one of the cars that rolled tens of thousands of innocent people to their deaths in the Nazi concentration camps.

The wooden boxcar has no windows and the sliding door is closed, like those that sealed the fate of millions of people 80 years ago.

"It's a very powerful symbol of that era," said Ursula Szczepinska (pronounced Sha-pin-ska), who directs education and research at the museum.

"The door is closed because our survivors found it very disturbing to see it open, because obviously for us it's an artifact. For them, it was reality, so out of respect for them we keep the door closed." - Ursula Szczepinska

"The door is closed because our survivors found it very disturbing to see it open, because obviously for us it's an artifact," she said. "For them, it was reality, so out of respect for them we keep the door closed."

One of the artifacts on display for the first time is equally hard to miss. Just inside the lobby sits a 10-ton Danish fishing boat called "Thor." It was part of a flotilla that secretly evacuated almost all the Jews of Denmark to safety in neutral Sweden.

Szczepinska says it shows there were some righteous people who fought to stem the Nazi tide.

"It was actually still in Denmark as a regular boat. It still belonged to the same family as in 1943," she said, "and we were very fortunate to be able to locate it."

Steve Newborn / WUSF Public Media Workers put the final touches on "Thor," a Danish fishing vessel that helped rescue the Jews of Denmark

A melancholy song performed on one of the "Violins of Hope" sets the mood in one section of the museum. It was one of the instruments that were rescued at the end of World War II.

Clayton Richards is the registrar of the exhibit. He's responsible for the music that accompanies the displays, setting the mood for that particular time.

ALSO READ: USF St. Pete and Florida Holocaust Museum will use Elie Wiesel’s artifacts to fight antisemitism

"At the beginning, we start with very ordinary cityscape sounds and as we go through, the sounds are hyper specific to their own areas," Richards said. "As you go through, there's a Hitler speech, a speech from (President Roosevelt) from the start of the war. This sound that you're hearing right now, the violin, was done on one of our Violins of Hope, so it's kind of evocative of the feeling of the area we're in, which is talking about ghettos, deportations, lost artifacts. So it's supposed to give that sort of melancholic feeling of this area."

The museum has been completely renovated for the first time since it opened in a former bank building in 1998. The third floor will soon display the personal items of Elie Wiesel, whose most famous books were based on his imprisonment at Auschwitz and Buchenwald during the Holocaust.

Wiesel cut the ribbon when the museum opened in its current location.

"We want to use this core exhibition to show people that these were individual human lives, right, one plus one plus one, not the anonymous 6 million, but actually individual people who were impacted by this history." Ursula Szczepinska

When the museum first opened, there were enough local Holocaust survivors to meet personally with students who toured. But now, their numbers are dwindling. So family photographs, school records — even a blouse worn by one of the survivors — create a personal touch.

"Many of them are gone, but their legacy lives on through the story of the artifacts," Szczepinska said. "Every artifact has a biography of its own, and we can use it as an educational tool."

ALSO READ: Florida Holocaust Museum hires a new CEO ahead of September reopening

There’s an old saying: "One death is a tragedy; a million is a statistic." So the museum puts an individual face on crimes of an unimaginable scale.

"We want to use this core exhibition to show people that these were individual human lives, right, one plus one plus one," Szczepinska said, "not the anonymous 6 million, but actually individual people who were impacted by this history. And it also helps people understand that this really happened."

One of the survivors lives on in a new interactive video display. Before she passed away, Tampa Bay area resident Betty Grebenshikoff sat down for a series of interviews. You can ask her a question, and Betty — who found refuge during the war in Shanghai, China — comes to life.

Steve Newborn / WUSF Public Media Tampa Bay area resident Betty Grebenshikoff sat down for a series of interviews before she passed away, and you can ask her questions about how she survived the war as a refugee in Shanghai, China.

"It was exceedingly crowded and it was always noisy, but we did the best we could over there and we were lucky we didn't live in one of the settlement camps where a lot of people had to live," Grebenshikoff said in the video.

An unfortunate truth is that genocide and mass murder are not just history. Some say it's even happening today. So what do they hope people will walk away with here?

"We really want people to understand that this was a period in history that we do not want to see repeated and unfortunately it is being repeated," said Caitlin Cranfill, the exhibits manager. "So what can we do to stop it?"

"We like to lean on those lessons of the Holocaust to help try to learn from it and to inch even closer and closer to making "never again" actual truth" Melissa Allen

Marketing director Melissa Allen wants to keep history from being repeated.

"We like to lean on those lessons of the Holocaust to help try to learn from it and to inch even closer and closer to making "never again" actual truth," Allen said.

Updated features of the museum include:

