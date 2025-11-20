An influential British choreographer brings new work to Sarasota

Although he's steeped in the classical language of ballet, Ashley Page has for years, also experimented with modern dance techniques.

He says his interest in different forms of movement came early in his career, as a dancer, in the mid-eighties.

"It coincided with this sort of golden age of contemporary dance in London,” he said. “Quite a lot of that was an Anglo-American alliance, principally I would say from New York. And then I started to working with some of the dancers from that world in very different techniques."

Mikenna_Bowers Ashley Page danced with the Royal Ballet for 27 years. He was later the Artistic Director of Scottish Ballet for ten years and then started freelancing as a choreographer and opera director.

Page's dance is set to the music of Igor Stravinsky and will be performed live by the Sarasota Orchestra.

"It’s famously been choreographed by George Balanchine for the New York City ballet in 1972,” Page said. “I've never seen another ballet to that music but I thought it was time the music was heard again in the theater for dance. It's quite complicated, but it's got a fantastic drive to it."

It's the first time the Sarasota Ballet has worked with Page who also led the Scottish Ballet after retiring from a near 30-year career as a dancer.

Page is in Sarasota this week, directing final touches on his new dance.

The Sarasota Ballet's weekend program is a triple bill that also includes Sir Frederick Ashton’s “Valses nobles et sentimentales” and Mark Morris’ “The Letter V.”

The Sarasota Ballet performs "Written Motion," on Friday and Saturday at the Sarasota Opera House.