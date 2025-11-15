Florida Strawberry Festival reveals 2026 lineup

The Florida Strawberry Festival just released its entertainment lineup for the 2026 event.

The 11-day Plant City festival will run from Feb. 26-March 8.

The celebration of eastern Hillsborough County’s strawberry harvest is expected to draw over 600,000 visitors and will feature vendors, youth livestock shows, music and strawberry shortcake.

For its 91st iteration, the festival is using the theme, ‘Still Growing.’

“We’re honored to welcome an incredible lineup of artists,” said Kyle Robinson, the Florida Strawberry Festival president, in a press release, "including Forrest Frank, Alabama, Riley Green, Dierks Bentley, Ty Myers, Lonestar, and many more, whose talent and energy will light up our stage.”

The artists will perform on the Wish Farms Soundstage. Tickets will go on sale Dec. 11 and can be bought online.

Florida Strawberry Festival A map of the seating arrangements and entrances at the stadium hosting the Florida Strawberry Festival headlining concert series.

Full lineup:

Thursday, Feb. 26

10:30 a.m. Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra (free w/paid gate admission)

3:30 p.m. The Oak Ridge Boys

7:30 p.m. Alabama

Friday, Feb. 27

3:30 p.m. Jo Dee Messina

7:30 p.m. Jamey Johnson

Saturday, Feb. 28

3:30 p.m. Lonestar

7:30 p.m. Ty Myers

Sunday, March 1

6:30 p.m. Riley Green featuring Hannah McFarland

Monday, March 2

3:30 p.m. Gene Watson

7:30 p.m. To Be Announced

Tuesday, March 3

3:30 p.m. Sandi Patty

7:30 p.m. Lauren Daigle

Wednesday, March 4

3:30 p.m. John Foster

7:30 p.m. Brantley Gilbert

Thursday, March 5

10:30 a.m. Bill Haley Jr. & The Comets (free w/paid gate admission)

3:30 p.m. The Bellamy Brothers

7:30 p.m. Dierks Bentley

Friday, March 6

3:30 p.m. The Marshall Tucker Band

7:30 p.m. Forrest Frank

Saturday, March 7

3:30 p.m. To Be Announced

7:30 p.m. The Offspring

Sunday, March 8

7:30 p.m. To Be Announced