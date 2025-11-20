How to audition your kid for 'A Land Remembered' television series

“A Land Remembered” is wrapping up its first casting call for the role of Zechariah MacIvey in a television series adaptation of the beloved Florida historical novel by Tampa filmmaker Todd Wiseman Jr.

Producers are looking for a Caucasian boy between the ages of 8 to 13. Horseback riding experience is a plus, but not a requirement.

The casting process begins online with a current photo, a 2-minute video introduction, a recording of the young actor presenting the scene in a well-lit and quiet space, and a short survey about himself.

The first round of casting will close on Friday, Nov. 21.

Parents and guardians interested in submitting their children for the role can find full details and instructions on the “A Land Remembered” website.

