How to audition your kid for 'A Land Remembered' television series

WUSF | By Daylina Miller
Published November 20, 2025 at 5:00 AM EST
A photo of the brown and white novel with yellow font superimposed over a photo of filmmaker Todd Wiseman Jr. in the WUSF studio speaking into a microphone.
Daylina Miller
/
WUSF
On "Florida Matters Live & Local," Tampa filmmaker Todd Wiseman Jr. and producer Christa Boarini announced the casting call to bring Zechariah MacIvey to life.

The online casting call process for the television adaptation of a popular Florida novel ends on Friday, Nov. 21. The role calls for a Caucasian boy aged 8-13.

“A Land Remembered” is wrapping up its first casting call for the role of Zechariah MacIvey in a television series adaptation of the beloved Florida historical novel by Tampa filmmaker Todd Wiseman Jr.

Producers are looking for a Caucasian boy between the ages of 8 to 13. Horseback riding experience is a plus, but not a requirement.

The casting process begins online with a current photo, a 2-minute video introduction, a recording of the young actor presenting the scene in a well-lit and quiet space, and a short survey about himself.

The first round of casting will close on Friday, Nov. 21.

Parents and guardians interested in submitting their children for the role can find full details and instructions on the “A Land Remembered” website.
