Tampa filmmaker announces casting call for television adaptation of 'A Land Remembered'

If you have a son aged 8 to 13 that you are looking to break into the entertainment industry, now is the time.

A Florida historical novel about a multi-generational family — "A Land Remembered" — is getting a series adaptation.

Tampa filmmaker Todd Wiseman Jr. and producer Christa Boarini spoke on "Florida Matters Live & Local" on Tuesday about the casting process — beginning with the search for Zechariah MacIvey.

The role calls for a Caucasian boy aged 8 to 13. Horseback riding is a bonus, but not required.

Zechariah is the only son of Tobias MacIvey, who is the main character of the series. They settled down in Central Florida in 1858, facing rugged adversity — Florida insects and critters, food insecurity, freezing temperatures and Confederate deserters.

Wiseman said he has met with multiple historians and an anthropology team to ensure the series will be true to history.

"We're not going to change history or correct history," he added. "I think it's very important that in telling the story of the MacIvey family and 'A Land Remembered,' we tell the story of Florida, and in doing so, we tell the story of the United States of America."

The first round of casting will close on Nov. 21. Parents and guardians interested in submitting their children for the role can find full details and instructions here.

You can find more information about the novel here.

This story was compiled from interviews conducted by Matthew Peddie for "Florida Matters Live & Local." You can listen to the full episode here.