Is your pup star material? Venice Theatre needs a Sandy for 'Annie'
The theater is hosting auditions on Saturday for the canine sidekick role. Several medium to large dogs will be chosen to perform on scheduled show dates.
The Venice Theatre is hosting an audition for the role of furry sidekick Sandy in its upcoming production of "Annie."
The director, music director and choreographer are looking for medium to large brown, tan or red dogs of indeterminate breed, age or gender to audition for the role.
In the original 1977 Broadway production, Sandy was played by an Airedale terrier mix. Then, in the 1982 movie adaptation, Sandy was played by an otterhound.
During the audition, dogs will interact with adults and children involved with the production to evaluate their ability to follow directions and respond to the simulated environment of a performance.
According to the theater, the role of Sandy will be played by several medium to large dogs who will be scheduled on a rotating basis depending on availability.
“Sandy is a calm, friendly dog who doesn’t startle easily or bark excessively. They should be comfortable around children, large crowds, loud music, stage lights, and be able to follow basic commands like sit, stay, come, lie down and follow,” according to the theater.
What to know about auditions
- When: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Where: Pinkerton Theatre in Venice Theatre’s main building, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice. Check-in will take place in the main lobby.
- How long: Expect to be at the theater with your dog for half an hour.
- Information: Go to the Venice Theatre website.