The Harlem Globetrotters, and their 'showman,' are bringing their act to Tampa

Donte "Hammer" Harrison was a Division I college basketball player at Hampton University in Virginia when he got the call that would change the trajectory of his career.

"They were following me during my senior year of college," Harrison said. "I graduated '09 and been with the team ever since."

That team is the Harlem Globetrotters, the worldwide icons who were founded in 1926 and celebrating their 100th year with a tour featuring several stops in Florida — including Sunday at the Yuengling Center on the University of South Florida Tampa campus.

Speaking on "Florida Matters Live & Local," Harrison reflected on his 17-year journey with the team — from a role player to more of an entertainer. He said the change allows him to get closer to the fans.

"I was straight out of college, super athletic. All my dunks were amazing," Harrison said. " Now that I'm a little bit older and wiser, I took on the showman role."

Going into his 17th year, Harrison is the longest-tenured Globetrotter. He has been to 70 countries around the world, entertaining millions of fans.

"You might see me go up for a slam dunk," Harrison said, laughing. "But the next second I'm probably sitting next to your kid eating his popcorn."

Despite his introverted nature, Harrison said the greatest gift he earned from the Globetrotters was his communication skills and the confidence to talk.

"The Harlem Globetrotters gave me a platform where I can step outside of my comfort zone and engage with people around me," Harrison said.

From Brooklyn to Tampa

When he's not on the court, Harrison often participate in character education programs or visits schools to promote anti-bullying programs with the team.

Harrison was originally from Brooklyn, New York, but has lived in Tampa since 2011.

"I did what all New Yorkers do is move here," Harrison said, laughing. "I love it. Tampa has evolved so much. I can't wait to bring the team down and let them enjoy. Maybe take them to Ybor and hang out there."

Having performed all around the world, Harrison said his greatest experience was going on military tours. The team has been to places such as Iran, Kuwait, and Afghanistan to perform before troops.

Harrison said the goal is to bring them a piece of American culture that they missed.

"They're away from their families," Harrison said. "We are away from our families, so we always have that level of connection when it comes to the military."

When away from the court, Harrison is a licensed realtor. He is also into business and entrepreneurship. He advised the young generations to diversify their energy into places that can build long-term wealth.

"Growing up as an athlete, I went all in on sports," Harrison said. "As I became an adult and had to pay bills, I've learned to find value off the court in myself and in real estate."

A special connection with fans

The Globetrotters and Washington Generals have longtime rivalry and partnership that lasted 63 years. It will continue during the Globetrotters' tour.

"The unique thing about Globetrotters is we bring our fans closer to the action. We try to play extra hard to get a comfortable lead, so we can have fun with the fans, play some pranks on the [Washington] Generals, and have the crowd participate," Harrison said.

The Globetrotters love bringing fans out on the court. Harrison said they would give the younger audiences a chance to shoot on the basket and have a good time.

Harrison said the teams' goal is always to deliver the best performance.

"We have some talented individuals," Harrison said. "Sometimes they're just outmatched by our talent."

The Globetrotters are all about inspiring the young generations. Harrison said the former generations — including Curly Neal, Meadowlark Lemon, Goose Tatum and Marques Haynes — have paved the way and encouraged fans to chase their dreams and believe in themselves.

Said Harrison: "My only goal moving forward past the centennial year is to be the new modern face and connect to the next generation."

Sunday's game at the Yuengling Center starts at 3 p.m. You can purchase tickets here.