Here's the food lineup for the 2026 Florida State Fair

WUSF | By Meleah Lyden
Published January 13, 2026 at 10:50 AM EST
Top row (left to right): America's Birthday Cake Iced Tea, Hot Honey Jalapeño Popper Donut, Deep Fried Cuban Burrito. Bottom row (left to right): Chimichurri Cheese Curds, Reese's Pieces Donut Burger and Arepa Pig Mac.
Compilation by WUSF
/
Photos from Florida State Fair
Top row (left to right): America's Birthday Cake Iced Tea, Hot Honey Jalapeño Popper Donut, Deep Fried Cuban Burrito. Bottom row (left to right): Chimichurri Cheese Curds, Reese's Pieces Donut Burger and Arepa Pig Mac.

Every year, the fair has a new menu putting a unique spin on normal fair food you see, like hot dogs and funnel cake.

The Florida State Fair is coming back in town starting Feb. 5.

There's going to be plenty of rides and attractions, but really, you could spend hours just chowing down on the food.

The fair released its menu lineup filled with all the classic food you could desire, from fries, funnel cake and hot dogs — but with some offbeat twists to it.

Here's a list of the cool food options — and really, it could basically be its own itinerary.

green grapes with a candy coating
1 of 4  — Candy Grapes Florida State Fair 2026.jpg
Candy grapes
Florida State Fair / Courtesy
Three cheesecake balls on a plate
2 of 4  — Deep Fried Cheesecake Trio Florida State Fair 2026.jpg
Deep Fried Cheesecake Trio
Florida State Fair / Courtesy
Glazed donut with jalapenos on top
3 of 4  — Hot Honey Jalapeno Popper Donut Florida State Fair 2026.jpg
Hot Honey Jalapeno Popper Donut
Florida State Fair / Courtesy
Donut with brown glaze on top and white cream
4 of 4  — Salty Caramel Bavarian Donut Florida State Fair 2026.jpg
Salty Caramel Bavarian Donut
Florida State Fair / Courtesy

Breakfast

From frozen grapes to deep-fried cheesecake, these innovative eats can satisfy even the biggest sweet tooth — while allowing a tiny bit of a kick to jumpstart your day.

Candy Grapes
Frozen sweet green grapes dipped in a signature candy glaze and rolled in crushed treats from Jolly Ranchers, Cotton Candy or Sour Nerds. Found at The Candi Queen.

Deep Fried Cheesecake Trio
The flavors are chocolate chip caramel, strawberry swirl and plain. They're fried in funnel cake batter and topped with Ghirardelli sauces. Found at Ormes Deep Fried Treats.

Hot Honey Jalapeño Popper Donut
Yeast donut with whipped jalapeño cream cheese, bacon crumbles, jalapeño slices and a drizzle of hot honey. Found at Fluffy's Hand Cut Donuts.

Salty Caramel Bavarian Donut
Amish donut with homemade Bavarian cream. It's topped with scratch-made caramel and sea salt flakes. Found at Peachey's Baking Company.

A deep fried burrito with filling and mustard drizzled on top
1 of 7  — Deep Fried Cuban Burrito Florida State Fair 2026.jpg
Deep Fried Cuban Burrito
Florida State Fair / Courtesy
Pickle split in half with white cream cheese on top
2 of 7  — Dill Devil Florida State Fair 2026.jpg
Dill Devil
Florida State Fair / Courtesy
A sandwich with chocolate and graham cracker filling
3 of 7  — Grilled Campfire Smore Sandwich Florida State Fair 2026.jpg
Grilled Campfire S'more Sandwich
Florida State Fair / Courtesy
A clear plastic cup with corn, ham and pineapples
4 of 7  — Hawaiian Street Corn Cup Florida State Fair 2026.jpg
Hawaiian Street Corn in a Cup
Florida State Fair / Courtesy
A brown corn dog on a stick
5 of 7  — CinnaMozza Korean Corn Dog Florida State Fair 2026.jpg
CinnaMozza Korean Corn Dog
Florida State Fair / Courtesy
Brown funnel cakes as a peanut butter and jelly sandwich
6 of 7  — PBJ Funnel Cake Sandwich Florida State Fair 2026.jpg
PB&J Funnel Cake Sandwich
Florida State Fair / Courtesy
A quesadilla drizzled with peanut butter
7 of 7  — Peanut Butter Fluff Quesadilla Florida State Fair 2026.jpg
Peanut Butter Fluff Quesadilla
Florida State Fair / Courtesy

Lunch

From a fair-style take on a Tampa classic to a peanut-lover's dream, there's a wide array of options to either keep that street tooth-feasting going or take a walk on the wild, savory side for lunch.

Deep Fried Cuban Burrito
Rolled up and deep-fried Cuban sandwich filled with ham, pork, Swiss cheese, mustard and fried pickle chips. Found at Chester's Gators & Taters.

Dill Devil
Whole dill pickle halved and cored with a creamy cheese-based deviled filling and topped with red pepper flakes. Found at The Pickle Jar.

Grilled Campfire S'more Sandwich
Grilled cheese stuffed with Nutella, toasted marshmallows and graham crackers. Found at Sunshine Concessions.

Hawaiian Street Corn in a Cup
Who doesn't like food in a cup? It's corn off the cob with cooked ham, pineapple, mayonnaise and spices. Found at Miller Food.

CinnaMozza Korean Corn Dog
Mozzarella Korean corn dog rolled in butter and cinnamon sugar. Found at Goldenkdog.

PB&J Funnel Cake Sandwich
Two powdered-sugar funnel cakes with warm peanut butter and jelly. Found at Ryals Concessions Sweet Shop.

Peanut Butter Fluff Quesadilla
Quesadilla with Reese's cups, graham crackers and marshmallows — drizzled with caramel. Found at Mexican Grill.

A slice of pizza on a plate with a bowl of red sauce on the side
1 of 7  — Birria Street Taco Pizza Florida State Fair 2026.jpg
Birria Street Taco Pizza
Florida State Fair / Courtesy
A container with tater tots with pickle slices on the right
2 of 7  — Nashville Hot Chicken Tots Florida State Fair 2026.jpg
Nashville Hot Chicken Tots
Florida State Fair / Courtesy
A baked potato with meat and cheese inside
3 of 7  — Baked Potato Stuffed Philly Steak Florida State Fair 2026.jpg
Philly Steak & Cheese Baked Potato
Florida State Fair / Courtesy
Four white pierogis on a clear plate
4 of 7  — Pierogi Platter Florida State Fair 2026.jpg
Pierogi Platter
Florida State Fair / Courtesy
A cheeseburger with a chocolate glazed donut and chocolate pieces on top
5 of 7  — Reeses Pieces Donut Burger Florida State Fair 2026.jpg
Reese's Pieces Donut Burger
Florida State Fair / Courtesy
A clear cup with meat and shrimp
6 of 7  — Surf Turf Alfredo Sundae Florida State Fair 2026.jpg
Surf n Turf Alfredo Sundae
Florida State Fair / Courtesy
A fried chicken sandwich in a bun
7 of 7  — Sesame Sweet Heat Clucker Florida State Fair 2026.jpg
The Sesame Sweet Heat Clucker
Florida State Fair / Courtesy

Dinner

Should you get a taco or a pizza? Well, why not both? For dinner, there are some more classics with a twist that fits the savory side. And one off-beat burger that might be something to try — just to say you had it.

Birria Street Taco Pizza
Homemade pizza dough with light consommé, mozzarella cheese, slow-cooked birria meat, onions, and cilantro. A side of consommé for dipping. Found at Pizza Emporium.

Nashville Hot Chicken Tots
Crispy tots with Nashville hot chicken, pickles, scallions and a drizzle of "dreamy comeback sauce." Found at Tot & Mac.

Philly Steak & Cheese Baked Potato
Baked potato stuffed with Philly steak, melted cheese, sauteed onions and peppers. Found at Spudtastic Potato.

Pierogi Platter
Five potato and cheese pierogi served with tangy sauerkraut and a dollop of sour cream. Found at Macken's Sliders.

Reese's Pieces Donut Burger
Nutella donut burger with Angus beef, cheese bacon, chocolate peanut butter, vanilla icing and Reese's Pieces. Found at DeAnna's Donut Burger.

Surf n Turf Alfredo Sundae
Garlic parmesan fries with sirloin steak, Cajun shrimp, creamy Alfredo with mushrooms and garlic-cheesy croutons. Found at DeAnna's Steak Sundae.

The Sesame Sweet Heat Clucker
Fried oyster mushrooms in sesame sweet heat sauce with Asian cabbage slaw, Sriracha mayor and sweet heat pickles. Found at Seasoned Green.

A white cup with corn and yellow drizzle
1 of 7  — Birria Street Corn Florida State Fair 2026.jpg
Birria Street Corn
Florida State Fair / Courtesy
Fried cheese curds on a plate with cheese oozing out of one of them
2 of 7  — Chimichurri Cheese Curds Florida State Fair 2026.jpg
Chimichurri Cheese Curds
Florida State Fair / Courtesy
French fries in a container topped with corn and mayonnaise
3 of 7  — Flamin Hot Elote Fries Florida State Fair 2026.jpg
Flamin' Hot Elote Fries
Florida State Fair / Courtesy
French fries coated in cinnamon sugar and topped with vanilla ice cream
4 of 7  — Hot Honey Apple Fries Florida State Fair 2026.jpg
Hot Honey Apple Fries
Florida State Fair / Courtesy
Funnel cake topped with corn and white cheese
5 of 7  — Mexican Street Corn Funnel Cake Florida State Fair 2026.jpg
Mexican Street Corn Funnel Cake
Florida State Fair / Courtesy
Sliced corn dog in a paper container topped with jalapenos and cheese
6 of 7  — Sushi Corn Dog Florida State Fair 2026.jpg
Sushi Corn Dog
Florida State Fair / Courtesy
Italian sausage wrapped in dough
7 of 7  — Twisted Italiano Florida State Fair 2026.jpg
Twisted Italiano
Florida State Fair / Courtesy

Snack

For a bite in between, try an Americanized take on the classic French fry or even a sushi corn dog. The latter, you'll either feel relief or disappointment when discovering what it entails.

Birria Street Corn
Traditional Mexican street corn with tender slow-cooked birria, onions, cilantro and house-made avocado cilantro lime salsa. Topped with a lime wedge. Found at Wade Shows Turkey Leg.

Chimichurri Cheese Curds
Wisconsin cheese curds tossed in an Argentinian-style chimichurri made with parsley, garlic, oregano and red wine vinegar. Found at Keys Koncessions, Inc (Keys Gluten Free).

Flamin' Hot Elote Fries
Fries piled with corn, mayo, Parmesan cheese, cilatro and Tajín covered in a layer of Flamin' Hots. Found at Shockley's Food Service.

Hot Honey Apple Fries
Granny Smith apple fries coated in cinnamon sugar, drizzled with hot honey and topped with vanilla soft serve ice cream. Found at Apple Fries.

Mexican Street Corn Funnel Cake
Cornbread tajín funnel cake topped with Mexican crema, corn kernals and Cotija cheese. Dusted with tajín. Found at The Best Around.

Sushi Corn Dog
Designed to look like sushi. Topped with jalapenos and pepper jack cheese and served with chopsticks. Found at Meatball Factory.

Twisted Italiano
Italian sausage wrapped in homemade dough with marinated peppers and onions. Baked and brushed with garlic butter and dusted with parmesan cheese. Served on a stick that can be dunked into marinara sauce. Found at Mazzarella's Pizza. t

Cheesecake dipped in cookie butter on a stick
1 of 4  — Chocolate Cookie Butter Dream Funnel Cake Florida State Fair 2026.jpg
Chocolate Cookie Butter Dream Funnel Cake
Florida State Fair / Courtesy
Cheesecake dipped in cookie butter on a stick
2 of 4  — Cookie Butter Frozen Cheesecake Florida State Fair 2026.jpg
Cookie Butter Frozen Cheesecake
Florida State Fair / Courtesy
Funnel cake drizzled with chocolate and peanut butter
3 of 4  — Dubai Chocolate Funnel Cake Florida State Fair 2026.jpg
Dubai Chocolate Funnel Cake
Florida State Fair / Courtesy
Vanilla ice cream in a clear cup with whipped cream and sprinkles
4 of 4  — Star Spangled Cookie Sundae Florida State Fair 2026.jpg
Star Spangled Cookie Sundae
Florida State Fair / Courtesy

Dessert

Funnel cake, galore for dessert! Just make sure to get extra napkins.

Chocolate Cookie Butter Dream Funnel Cake
Chocolate funnel cake topped with creamy cookie butter, chocolate drizzle and powdered sugar. Found at Georges Fun Foods/Funnel Cake.

Cookie Butter Frozen Cheesecake
Frozen cheesecake dipped in cookie butter. Rolled in crushed Biscoff cookies. Found at Polar Bear Concessions.

Dubai Chocolate Funnel Cake

Funnel cake drizzled with milk chocolate and pistachio cream. It's topped with crispy kataifi, pistachio butter and crushed pistachios. Found at Wade Shows Funnel Cake.

Star Spangled Cookie Sundae
Vanilla ice cream with crumbled gluten-free sugar cookies and red-and-blue sprinkles. It's topped with whipped cream and half a cookie. Found at Sugar Mama's GF Sweet Treats.

Drinks

Mug says Tiki Tea with iced tea inside and an American flag
1 of 2  — Americas Birthday Cake Iced Tea Florida State Fair 2026.jpg
America's Birthday Cake Iced Tea
Florida State Fair / Courtesy
Orange drink in a clear cup with ice cream scoop and orange peel
2 of 2  — Dreamy Orangeade Florida State Fair 2026.jpg
Dreamy Orangeade
Florida State Fair / Courtesy

Drinks

Finally, there's nothing quite refreshing — or Florida-esque — like a glass of sweet tea or orange juice with your meal.

America's Birthday Cake Iced Tea
This includes a limited-edition collectible jar with freshly brewed, sweet birthday cake flavored iced tea and topped with a cupcake, candy and an American flag. Found at Tiki Tea.

Dreamy Orangeade
Fresh-squeezed Florida orange juice with cane sugar and fruit cold brew tea. It's topped with vanilla coconut milk ice cream and coconut flakes. Found at DeAnna's Fried Banana Pudding.

Arts / Culture Florida State FairFood
Meleah Lyden
I was always that kid who asked the question, "Why?"
