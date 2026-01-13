Here's the food lineup for the 2026 Florida State Fair

The Florida State Fair is coming back in town starting Feb. 5.

There's going to be plenty of rides and attractions, but really, you could spend hours just chowing down on the food.

The fair released its menu lineup filled with all the classic food you could desire, from fries, funnel cake and hot dogs — but with some offbeat twists to it.

Here's a list of the cool food options — and really, it could basically be its own itinerary.

Breakfast

From frozen grapes to deep-fried cheesecake, these innovative eats can satisfy even the biggest sweet tooth — while allowing a tiny bit of a kick to jumpstart your day.

Candy Grapes

Frozen sweet green grapes dipped in a signature candy glaze and rolled in crushed treats from Jolly Ranchers, Cotton Candy or Sour Nerds. Found at The Candi Queen.

Deep Fried Cheesecake Trio

The flavors are chocolate chip caramel, strawberry swirl and plain. They're fried in funnel cake batter and topped with Ghirardelli sauces. Found at Ormes Deep Fried Treats.

Hot Honey Jalapeño Popper Donut

Yeast donut with whipped jalapeño cream cheese, bacon crumbles, jalapeño slices and a drizzle of hot honey. Found at Fluffy's Hand Cut Donuts.

Salty Caramel Bavarian Donut

Amish donut with homemade Bavarian cream. It's topped with scratch-made caramel and sea salt flakes. Found at Peachey's Baking Company.

Lunch

From a fair-style take on a Tampa classic to a peanut-lover's dream, there's a wide array of options to either keep that street tooth-feasting going or take a walk on the wild, savory side for lunch.

Deep Fried Cuban Burrito

Rolled up and deep-fried Cuban sandwich filled with ham, pork, Swiss cheese, mustard and fried pickle chips. Found at Chester's Gators & Taters.

Dill Devil

Whole dill pickle halved and cored with a creamy cheese-based deviled filling and topped with red pepper flakes. Found at The Pickle Jar.

Grilled Campfire S'more Sandwich

Grilled cheese stuffed with Nutella, toasted marshmallows and graham crackers. Found at Sunshine Concessions.

Hawaiian Street Corn in a Cup

Who doesn't like food in a cup? It's corn off the cob with cooked ham, pineapple, mayonnaise and spices. Found at Miller Food.

CinnaMozza Korean Corn Dog

Mozzarella Korean corn dog rolled in butter and cinnamon sugar. Found at Goldenkdog.

PB&J Funnel Cake Sandwich

Two powdered-sugar funnel cakes with warm peanut butter and jelly. Found at Ryals Concessions Sweet Shop.

Peanut Butter Fluff Quesadilla

Quesadilla with Reese's cups, graham crackers and marshmallows — drizzled with caramel. Found at Mexican Grill.

Dinner

Should you get a taco or a pizza? Well, why not both? For dinner, there are some more classics with a twist that fits the savory side. And one off-beat burger that might be something to try — just to say you had it.

Birria Street Taco Pizza

Homemade pizza dough with light consommé, mozzarella cheese, slow-cooked birria meat, onions, and cilantro. A side of consommé for dipping. Found at Pizza Emporium.

Nashville Hot Chicken Tots

Crispy tots with Nashville hot chicken, pickles, scallions and a drizzle of "dreamy comeback sauce." Found at Tot & Mac.

Philly Steak & Cheese Baked Potato

Baked potato stuffed with Philly steak, melted cheese, sauteed onions and peppers. Found at Spudtastic Potato.

Pierogi Platter

Five potato and cheese pierogi served with tangy sauerkraut and a dollop of sour cream. Found at Macken's Sliders.

Reese's Pieces Donut Burger

Nutella donut burger with Angus beef, cheese bacon, chocolate peanut butter, vanilla icing and Reese's Pieces. Found at DeAnna's Donut Burger.

Surf n Turf Alfredo Sundae

Garlic parmesan fries with sirloin steak, Cajun shrimp, creamy Alfredo with mushrooms and garlic-cheesy croutons. Found at DeAnna's Steak Sundae.

The Sesame Sweet Heat Clucker

Fried oyster mushrooms in sesame sweet heat sauce with Asian cabbage slaw, Sriracha mayor and sweet heat pickles. Found at Seasoned Green.

Snack

For a bite in between, try an Americanized take on the classic French fry or even a sushi corn dog. The latter, you'll either feel relief or disappointment when discovering what it entails.

Birria Street Corn

Traditional Mexican street corn with tender slow-cooked birria, onions, cilantro and house-made avocado cilantro lime salsa. Topped with a lime wedge. Found at Wade Shows Turkey Leg.

Chimichurri Cheese Curds

Wisconsin cheese curds tossed in an Argentinian-style chimichurri made with parsley, garlic, oregano and red wine vinegar. Found at Keys Koncessions, Inc (Keys Gluten Free).

Flamin' Hot Elote Fries

Fries piled with corn, mayo, Parmesan cheese, cilatro and Tajín covered in a layer of Flamin' Hots. Found at Shockley's Food Service.

Hot Honey Apple Fries

Granny Smith apple fries coated in cinnamon sugar, drizzled with hot honey and topped with vanilla soft serve ice cream. Found at Apple Fries.

Mexican Street Corn Funnel Cake

Cornbread tajín funnel cake topped with Mexican crema, corn kernals and Cotija cheese. Dusted with tajín. Found at The Best Around.

Sushi Corn Dog

Designed to look like sushi. Topped with jalapenos and pepper jack cheese and served with chopsticks. Found at Meatball Factory.

Twisted Italiano

Italian sausage wrapped in homemade dough with marinated peppers and onions. Baked and brushed with garlic butter and dusted with parmesan cheese. Served on a stick that can be dunked into marinara sauce. Found at Mazzarella's Pizza. t

Dessert

Funnel cake, galore for dessert! Just make sure to get extra napkins.

Chocolate Cookie Butter Dream Funnel Cake

Chocolate funnel cake topped with creamy cookie butter, chocolate drizzle and powdered sugar. Found at Georges Fun Foods/Funnel Cake.

Cookie Butter Frozen Cheesecake

Frozen cheesecake dipped in cookie butter. Rolled in crushed Biscoff cookies. Found at Polar Bear Concessions.

Dubai Chocolate Funnel Cake

Funnel cake drizzled with milk chocolate and pistachio cream. It's topped with crispy kataifi, pistachio butter and crushed pistachios. Found at Wade Shows Funnel Cake.

Star Spangled Cookie Sundae

Vanilla ice cream with crumbled gluten-free sugar cookies and red-and-blue sprinkles. It's topped with whipped cream and half a cookie. Found at Sugar Mama's GF Sweet Treats.

Drinks

Finally, there's nothing quite refreshing — or Florida-esque — like a glass of sweet tea or orange juice with your meal.

America's Birthday Cake Iced Tea

This includes a limited-edition collectible jar with freshly brewed, sweet birthday cake flavored iced tea and topped with a cupcake, candy and an American flag. Found at Tiki Tea.

Dreamy Orangeade

Fresh-squeezed Florida orange juice with cane sugar and fruit cold brew tea. It's topped with vanilla coconut milk ice cream and coconut flakes. Found at DeAnna's Fried Banana Pudding.

