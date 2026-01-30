'The Shining' makes its Florida premiere at Opera Tampa

This weekend, Opera Tampa is giving the Florida premiere of “The Shining,” composed by Paul Moravec, with lyrics by Mark Campbell.

The opera is presented in English. And you can read Campbell’s notes on the work through this link to a website about the opera.

Opera Tampa Artistic Director Robin Stamper says don’t expect to see what you saw in the Jack Nicholson film of the same name.

"Well, the twins are there, and there's no Jack Nicholson, and it's based on the novel — not the movie,” he said.

And like the first opera the company performed this season, “Love v. Death,” there’s a supernatural through line. And a lineup that is not the standard fare for opera companies.

“'The Turn of the Screw'… there are ghosts in that — it's spooky, 'The Shining,' duh. And then 'Magic Flute,' well, it's in the title. And the Queen of the Night is sort of an other-worldly character. It might be a bit of a stretch, but not necessarily. And then, of course, the 'Scottish play' opera, we're not supposed to say the name of the piece in a theater, although I'm technically in my office, I'll cheat and say 'Macbeth.' It has witches and ghosts and the whole bit,” he said.

Stamper said some people have commented on how dark this season is.

But he points out how violent and murderous other older operas like “Aida,” “Carmen” and “Tosca” are.

“So, I defy that notion, and I'm very happy about the season too, because there's such a mix of works,” he said.

And the works Opera Tampa is performing this season represent virtually every century, from the 18th up to the 21st century.

Stamper said many of their operas are in English this season, or presented in a combination of languages.

“The Shining is in English. Magic Flute, what we're doing, which is not uncommon, is we have the English dialogue, but they're singing it in German. And people say, 'That's odd.' Well, opera's odd anyway. I mean, they're singing opera while they're acting. So, it's not as weird as it seems. And of course, Macbeth is all in Italian,” Stamper said.

Stamper said all of the operas will have supertitles for the audience, so nothing is lost in translation.

Opera Tampa performs “The Shining” on Friday, Jan. 30 and Feb. 1.

You can get more information about “The Shining” and the rest of the Opera Tampa season at the Straz Center website.