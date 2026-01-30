© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
'The Shining' makes its Florida premiere at Opera Tampa

WUSF | By Susan Giles Wantuck
Published January 30, 2026 at 5:00 AM EST
Two twin girls dressed in black and wearing braids stand holding hands and looking creepy.
Opera Tampa/The Straz Center
/
Courtesy
The twins from Opera Tampa's "The Shining."

It's based on the Stephen King book and fans of the film may be surprised by the way the opera ends.

This weekend, Opera Tampa is giving the Florida premiere of “The Shining,” composed by Paul Moravec, with lyrics by Mark Campbell.

Two men dressed in dark clothing stand on opposite sides of a wall. One appears to be holiding a croquet mallet on his shoulder.
Cory Weaver for Opera Parallele
/
Courtesy
Robert Wesley Mason on the right as Jack Torrance in "The Shining" opera.

The opera is presented in English. And you can read Campbell’s notes on the work through this link to a website about the opera.

Opera Tampa Artistic Director Robin Stamper says don’t expect to see what you saw in the Jack Nicholson film of the same name.

"Well, the twins are there, and there's no Jack Nicholson, and it's based on the novel — not the movie,” he said.

A mane in a dark shirt sits at a grand piano. He has snowy white hair and glasses.
The Straz Center's Opera Tampa.
/
Courtesy
"The Shining" opera composer Paul Moravec.

And like the first opera the company performed this season, “Love v. Death,” there’s a supernatural through line. And a lineup that is not the standard fare for opera companies.

“'The Turn of the Screw'… there are ghosts in that — it's spooky, 'The Shining,' duh. And then 'Magic Flute,' well, it's in the title. And the Queen of the Night is sort of an other-worldly character. It might be a bit of a stretch, but not necessarily. And then, of course, the 'Scottish play' opera, we're not supposed to say the name of the piece in a theater, although I'm technically in my office, I'll cheat and say 'Macbeth.' It has witches and ghosts and the whole bit,” he said.

A man with close-cropped hair and glasses with a scruffy beard, wearing a navy suit with a blue shirt and geometric tie, looks at the camera.
The Straz Center's Opera Tampa
/
Courtesy
Opera Tampa Artistic Director Robin Stamper

Stamper said some people have commented on how dark this season is.

But he points out how violent and murderous other older operas like “Aida,” “Carmen” and “Tosca” are.

“So, I defy that notion, and I'm very happy about the season too, because there's such a mix of works,” he said.

And the works Opera Tampa is performing this season represent virtually every century, from the 18th up to the 21st century.

Stamper said many of their operas are in English this season, or presented in a combination of languages.

“The Shining is in English. Magic Flute, what we're doing, which is not uncommon, is we have the English dialogue, but they're singing it in German. And people say, 'That's odd.' Well, opera's odd anyway. I mean, they're singing opera while they're acting. So, it's not as weird as it seems. And of course, Macbeth is all in Italian,” Stamper said.

Stamper said all of the operas will have supertitles for the audience, so nothing is lost in translation.

Opera Tampa performs “The Shining” on Friday, Jan. 30 and Feb. 1.

You can get more information about “The Shining” and the rest of the Opera Tampa season at the Straz Center website.
