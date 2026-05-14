Tampa Bay-area music events this weekend: Alien Ant Farm and jazz vocalist Sasha Tuck

Get your ears ready for a weekend of soul, blues, jazz, and post-grunge rock.

Here are concerts you can check out this weekend in Tampa Bay.

Thursday

Jazz vocalist, arranger and educator Sasha Tuck is performing a free show at The North End Taphouse & Kitchen in Gulfport from 7-10 p.m. Sasha’s phrasing and vibrant energy create an innovative approach to jazz standards.

Address: 2908 1/2 Beach Blvd S, Gulfport, 33707

Friday

COLD & Alien Ant Farm hit the Jannus Live stage in St. Petersburg. This ticketed show starts at 7 p.m.

COLD is a post-grunge rock band founded in 1986 in Neptune Beach, Florida. You may know them from their 2003 album Year of the Spider. Alien Ant Farm is a rock band who have released six studio albums and has sold over 5 million copies worldwide. You may know them for their cover of Michael Jackson’s “Smooth Criminal.”

This event is outside, standing room only, come rain or shine. Tickets are $42.

Address: 200 1st Ave N STE 206, St. Petersburg, 33701

Saturday

The Shaelyn Band performs live at WSLR’s Fogartyville in Sarasota at 8 p.m.

This ensemble is Florida-based, capable of shifting from classic soul blues and funk to rock to showcase a highly energetic setlist of original songs. Tickets are $25-$30.

Address: 525 Kumquat Ct, Sarasota, 34236

Sunday

SLAINTE BABY performs on Sunday from 6-8 p.m. in the beer garden at New World Brewery. Slainte Baby is a singer-songwriter duo who mixes Rock & Roll and Southern Soul with a nostalgic nod to the 1970s. This is a free event.

Address: 810 E Skagway Ave, Tampa, 33604

Mark your calendars:

Tuesday, May 19

It’s time for another edition of In Between Days’ Roadside Jazz series featuring the Fernando Cruz Quartet. Beginning at 7 p.m. at the cozy St. Pete sake bar, Saxophonist Fernando Cruz leads a young group of talented players to create a distinctive jazz sound that you need to experience live. The concert also features nosh from Midnight Yakitori. Free to attend.

Address: 2340 1st Ave S, St. Petersburg, 33712