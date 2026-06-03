Rays' stadium proposal feels pinch of state property tax vote, Bucs' renovations

Gov. Ron DeSantis spent months backing efforts to build a Tampa Bay Rays stadium, but a higher priority of his administration — reducing property taxes — could threaten $976 million in local government financing needed to make that happen.

The uncertainty was compounded on Tuesday when the Tampa Sports Authority voted to send a letter to the city of Tampa and Hillsborough County, urging leaders to give first priority to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ $1 billion renovation plan for Raymond James Stadium.

State lawmakers on Tuesday approved allowing voters to decide on a sweeping tax cut for homestead property owners, although the reductions weren’t as drastic as DeSantis planned. The constitutional amendment will appear on the November ballot.

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The team had planned to begin construction on an aggressive timeline to open the baseball park by March 2029. Negotiations to define final unresolved issues were ongoing after the city council and county commission approved a nonbinding agreement last month.

A vote on the final agreement was expected in July, but that could be delayed because of the property tax vote.

“Well, I think uncertainty is bad for everybody, including any deal that we're working on right now, including the renovations of Raymond James, including paving our streets, increasing our mobility options, making sure that traffic flows better in the city of Tampa,” said city council Chair Alan Clendenin, who is a proponent of building the Rays’ stadium in Tampa.

The $2.3 billion stadium would go on Drew Park land now used by Hillsborough College's Dale Mabry campus. The Legislature has set aside $50 million to rebuild the school as part of a surrounding multi-use development.

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The stadium and needed infrastructure are slated to get about $796 million from the county and $180 million from the city, with the team covering the rest.

Even before the Legislature’s action, the city council’s commitment to the project was fragile. Last month’s 4-3 vote on the memorandum of understanding came with concerns over the negotiated use of $80 million from Community Investment Tax and $100 million in property tax-increment funds from a Community Redevelopment Area.

The county commission’s 5-2 passage came with questions about the MOU’s planned use of various reserve funds, which are backed by property taxes.

“What happened in Tallahassee was a group of politicians got together and decided to change the constitution of the state of Florida in 48 hours with very little thought about the implications that has not just for the city of Tampa but every city and every county in the state of Florida,” Clendenin said. “It's absolutely ridiculous.”

The property tax vote could also affect the timetable for the Bucs' plans. The renovations are a key part of negotiations to extend the NFL team's lease, which ends Jan. 31, 2028. The Bucs must notify the sports authority of their plans to renew by Jan. 31, 2027.

ALSO READ: Bucs to talk with Tampa Sports Authority about Raymond James Stadium renovations

At Tuesday night’s sports authority board meeting, member Tony Muniz followed up on earlier concerns that the squeeze on local governments from the loss of property tax income could force a choice on which major sports project to undertake.

“I think that we should let the county know that we're greatly concerned,” said Muniz, who made the motion to write the letter. “There's only so much dollars that we have out there, and that we need to take care of our current tenants.”

Clendenin, not wanting the board to get backed into a corner, was the only no vote.

“It’s the Tampa Sports Authority, not the Bucs sports authority,” he said.

The Bucs recently started talks with the sports authority about renovations to the 27-year-old football facility. The NFL team has reportedly proposed paying for a third of the project, with the rest from public funds.

ALSO READ: DeSantis says state will support Hillsborough College rebuild in Rays stadium deal

“We've met with them. I think that's the extent of it,” sports authority CEO and president Eric Hart said. “I know that we're still looking at a project list and trying to refine in on what the building would look like and what kind of funding the county and city would have.”

Half of the overall investment would go toward roof-type shading over the seating areas. The Bucs have also floated building a multi-use development next to their practice facility east of the stadium.

Last month, county commission Chair Ken Hagan, a member of the sports authority, said both local governments set aside about $500 million from the CIT and tourist taxes, anticipating the Bucs’ request.

ALSO READ: Tampa Sports Authority moves ahead with plans to operate USF's new on-campus stadium

Hagan has said upgrades to the county-owned facility are necessary not only to attract future Super Bowls and championship events, but also major concerts.

"Just like the NFL and the NCAA … have standards on what the facilities have to look like to host these events, so does Live Nation and so do these major promoters out there,” he told J.P. Peterson’s Fan Zone podcast last month.