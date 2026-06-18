Tampa Bay area events this weekend: Juneteenth and Father's Day celebrations

This weekend marks both Juneteenth and Father's Day. From celebrations to giraffe experiences, here are a few things you can check out across the greater Tampa Bay region.

The James Museum of Western & Wildlife Art will commemorate Juneteenth by offering free admission to all visitors on Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Come to downtown St. Petersburg, where there are exhibitions for you to see and numerous collections. Guests are encouraged to reserve free timed-entry tickets in advance to guarantee admission. Your last entry for free is at 3:30 p.m.

Address: 150 Central Ave., St. Petersburg

On Friday night from 8-11 p.m., artist Melissa Koby and the Black Art Gala Foundation are putting together a curated showcase of works by local Black artists at Arts Club at The Tampa EDITION. The event runs as a pop-up, so it's a one-night thing, and all proceeds go toward the foundation.

Address: 500 Channelside Dr., Tampa

A free family event is happening Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Tampa Museum of Art. There will be art-making activities, live music and performances, snow cones, gallery activities and more. The event is open to all ages.

Address: 120 W. Gasparilla Plaza

On Saturday from 5-10 p.m., there will be a free Juneteenth Celebration at KRATE Live in Wesley Chapel featuring live performances, local vendors, face painting, bounce houses, themed giveaways and more.

Address: 5817 Goldview Pkwy., Wesley Chapel

ALSO READ: Here are ways to recognize Juneteenth across the Tampa Bay area in 2026

On Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at A Land of Delight Natural Farm & Nursery in Plant City, there will be activities for dads and families. It'll include interactive animal encounters with llamas, goats, sheep and horses. They also have a free class at 10:30 a.m. on how to grow what you eat. There will be an indoor barn market, a bouncy house and more.

Address: 2514 Leaning Pine Ave., Plant City

In honor of Father's Day, on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., you can play Bocce Ball for free at Wulfaven Brewing Company. You can also enjoy an Italian pilsner and more.

Address: 10828 Perez Dr., Tampa

Bullfrog Creek Brewing Company in Valrico is turning its parking lot into an off-road showdown on Sunday from noon-4 p.m. It's free to enter your vehicle and free to attend. All dads get $2 off German Pilsners all day long.

Address: 3632 Lithia Pinecrest Rd., Valrico

This free paw-ty is for both dog dads and families. Bay Paws is holding a community family BBQ on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. There will be free brews, BBQ and a doggy splashpad. They're also giving away prizes.

Address: 13662 Automobile Blvd., Clearwater

Tampa's vampire ball is Saturday at 9 p.m. at The Castle Ybor. It's a dark alternative dance party, and costumes are very much encouraged. Tickets begin at $56.46

Address: 2004 N 16th St., Tampa

Busch Gardens is running a giraffe-themed weekend on Saturday and Sunday out on the Serengeti Plain. There are activities and experiences built around the giraffes, and it's set up to work for all ages. This is included with park admission. There will also be a giraffe bar and special giraffe merchandise.

Address: 10165 McKinley Dr., Tampa

Jonathan Larson’s groundbreaking musical RENT comes to Carrollwood Players as a Mainstage production, running through June 27. Set in New York City, the Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning musical follows a group of young artists and musicians as they navigate love, life, and the HIV/AIDS crisis. Ticket price varies as it increases within 48 hours of a performance or when a performance date is in high demand.

Address: 4333 Gunn Highway, Tampa

