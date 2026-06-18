Tampa Bay area music events this weekend: Jazz vinyl session, Vince Gill performance and more
From WUSF Jazz's monthly vinyl session to Grammy award-winning country star Vince Gill, here are some events you can check out.
There's another great weekend of concerts in the Tampa Bay area scheduled from country artist Vince Gill to jazz performances. Here's a roundup of music events you can go to this weekend.
Vince Gill performance
Country artist Vince Gill is performing Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Ruth Eckerd Hall. Gill is a long-time acoustic singer-songwriter who has won 18 CMA Awards and 22 GRAMMY® Awards. General admission varies.
Address: 1111 McMullen Booth Rd, Clearwater
Jazz Open Jam with The Chaunces Trio
Friday from 7-11 p.m. at Oscura is their monthly Jazz Open Jam featuring The Chaunces Trio. Bring your instrument or just hang out for this lively jam. Chaunces is an up-and-coming jazz musician who plays throughout the area. Free to attend.
Address: 816 Manatee Ave E, Bradenton
Songwriter Rob Hazen
Multi-instrumentalist and songwriter Rob Hazen is performing on Saturday at 1 p.m. at 3 Daughters Brewing. Hazen currently plays over 250 shows each year as a solo live-loop artist. Free to attend.
Address: 222 22nd St S, St Petersburg
James Suggs and Friends: Jazz Band
The band performs Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Firehouse Cultural Center. Trumpeter James Suggs is a local fan favorite and has performed at the Palladium, Suncoast Jazz Festival, and many more. General admission is $30.
Address: 101 1st Ave NE, Ruskin
Jazz vinyl session
WUSF Jazz hosts its monthly jazz vinyl session Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Suite E Studios. Grab a coffee and relax to some chill dad jazz records hosted by WUSF’s Warren Buchholz. Free to attend.
Address: 615 27th St. S, St. Petersburg