Tampa Bay area music events this weekend: Jazz vinyl session, Vince Gill performance and more

There's another great weekend of concerts in the Tampa Bay area scheduled from country artist Vince Gill to jazz performances. Here's a roundup of music events you can go to this weekend.

Country artist Vince Gill is performing Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Ruth Eckerd Hall. Gill is a long-time acoustic singer-songwriter who has won 18 CMA Awards and 22 GRAMMY® Awards. General admission varies.

Address: 1111 McMullen Booth Rd, Clearwater

Friday from 7-11 p.m. at Oscura is their monthly Jazz Open Jam featuring The Chaunces Trio. Bring your instrument or just hang out for this lively jam. Chaunces is an up-and-coming jazz musician who plays throughout the area. Free to attend.

Address: 816 Manatee Ave E, Bradenton

Multi-instrumentalist and songwriter Rob Hazen is performing on Saturday at 1 p.m. at 3 Daughters Brewing. Hazen currently plays over 250 shows each year as a solo live-loop artist. Free to attend.

Address: 222 22nd St S, St Petersburg

The band performs Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Firehouse Cultural Center. Trumpeter James Suggs is a local fan favorite and has performed at the Palladium, Suncoast Jazz Festival, and many more. General admission is $30.

Address: 101 1st Ave NE, Ruskin

WUSF Jazz hosts its monthly jazz vinyl session Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Suite E Studios. Grab a coffee and relax to some chill dad jazz records hosted by WUSF’s Warren Buchholz. Free to attend.

Address: 615 27th St. S, St. Petersburg

