Tampa Bay area events this weekend: Night Nation Run, pride parade and watermelon weekend

If you're searching for something to do this long weekend, WUSF has your back.

From a mix between a 5K and a musical festival to the St. Pete Pride parade and festival, here are six events you can check out this weekend.

Happening from Friday to Sunday at Historic Derby Lane, this is a free Asian summer food and music festival with street food vendors, cultural performances, live music, a kids zone, lion dance, games, and a food-eating contest. Saturday goes from 4-11 p.m. and Sunday from 4-9 p.m.

Address: 10490 Gandy Blvd N., St. Petersburg

This is on Saturday from 8:30-10:30 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium. It's basically a mix between a 5K and a music festival. There are DJs, lights, bubble zones and an after-party. There's a pre-party at 6:30 p.m.

Address: 4201 N Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa

St. Pete Pride on Saturday is happening around Bayshore Drive and North and South Straub Parks, and it is one of the biggest Pride events in Florida. The festival goes from 2-10 p.m. with live music, local entertainers, food, drinks, artists, and more than 100 vendors. The Trans March starts at Vinoy Park at 5:15 p.m., and the main parade starts at Albert Whitted Park at 6 p.m., going along Bayshore Drive toward Vinoy Park. It’s free.

Address: 400 Bayshore Dr NE, St. Petersburg

It's happening Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Keel Farms. This is a summer event built around all things watermelon. They’ll have local vendors, food trucks, kids zones, bounce houses, water slides, seasonal wines and ciders, and watermelon eating contests. Free admission, but $10 parking.

Address: 5202 Thonotosassa Rd, Plant City

Happening on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Hough Concert Hall at the Palladium Theater in St. Petersburg, this event mixes dance, visual art, and photography in one performance. Tickets are around $15 to $25, with student tickets available.

Address: 253 5th Ave N, St. Petersburg

On Sunday, at Sparkman Wharf, Tampa Theatre is hosting a free Summer Sing-Along screening of High School Musical at 6:30 p.m. It’s a very low-key Sunday option, especially if you want something nostalgic, easy, and not too expensive. Since it’s free and outside at Sparkman Wharf, you can grab food nearby, sit on the lawn, and make it more of a relaxed evening plan.

Address: 615 Channelside Drive, Tampa