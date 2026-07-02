Tampa Bay area events this weekend: Fourth of July, World Cup watch party
From festivals to a hot dog eating contest, here are some events you can go to this weekend.
It's America's 250th birthday. From celebratory fireworks to a live orchestral performance and a World Cup watch party, here are a few things you can check out across Tampa Bay this weekend.
The Fourth at the St. Pete Pier
Happening on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the St. Pete Pier, this is St. Pete's main Fourth of July celebration with live music, a craft beer garden, food trucks, and a vendor market. Fireworks will be around 9 p.m., visible from most of the downtown waterfront.
Tampa World Cup Watch Party
The FIFA World Cup Watch Party is Friday at The Sail Plaza outside the Tampa Convention Center. The free community event begins at 4 p.m. Kickoff between Cape Verde and Argentina is at 6 p.m. Food and drinks will be available for purchase from The Sail.
St. Petersburg Opera: 4th of July Pops Spectacular
Happening on Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Mahaffey Theater, this is a live orchestra and chorus performance moving through patriotic, classical, and Broadway numbers. Tickets start around $56.
ALSO READ: Looking for Fourth of July plans? Here's a list of events around Tampa Bay
Clearwater Threshers Independence Day Fireworks
Happening on Friday and Saturday, with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. for a 6:30 p.m. game at BayCare Ballpark, this pairs a Threshers game against Fort Myers with the biggest postgame fireworks show of their season, and it's the same show both nights.
Gigglewaters Hot Dog Eating Contest
Happening on Saturday from 12:30-2:30 p.m. at Gigglewaters Social Club in Safety Harbor, this is a five-minute hot dog eating contest. There's a $25 entry fee — all of which goes to the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay.
Busch Gardens Summer Nights Fireworks Spectacular
Happening nightly from Friday through Sunday with fireworks around 9 to 10 p.m., this is an extended patriotic drone and fireworks finale included with regular park admission. You get a full day of rides and shows before the show even starts, so it's more of a full day plan than a quick evening one. It's a good option if you want fireworks built into a bigger day out, especially if the kids are going to want rides anyway.
Clearwater Celebrates America
Happening on Friday and Saturday starting at 5 p.m. at Coachman Park, this is a free two-day festival with local vendors, food trucks, live music, and buskers. Friday closes with a laser light show and Saturday closes with fireworks over Clearwater Harbor around 9:15 p.m.