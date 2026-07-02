Tampa Bay area events this weekend: Fourth of July, World Cup watch party

It's America's 250th birthday. From celebratory fireworks to a live orchestral performance and a World Cup watch party, here are a few things you can check out across Tampa Bay this weekend.

Happening on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the St. Pete Pier, this is St. Pete's main Fourth of July celebration with live music, a craft beer garden, food trucks, and a vendor market. Fireworks will be around 9 p.m., visible from most of the downtown waterfront.

The FIFA World Cup Watch Party is Friday at The Sail Plaza outside the Tampa Convention Center. The free community event begins at 4 p.m. Kickoff between Cape Verde and Argentina is at 6 p.m. Food and drinks will be available for purchase from The Sail.

Happening on Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Mahaffey Theater, this is a live orchestra and chorus performance moving through patriotic, classical, and Broadway numbers. Tickets start around $56.

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Happening on Friday and Saturday, with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. for a 6:30 p.m. game at BayCare Ballpark, this pairs a Threshers game against Fort Myers with the biggest postgame fireworks show of their season, and it's the same show both nights.

Happening on Saturday from 12:30-2:30 p.m. at Gigglewaters Social Club in Safety Harbor, this is a five-minute hot dog eating contest. There's a $25 entry fee — all of which goes to the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay.

Happening nightly from Friday through Sunday with fireworks around 9 to 10 p.m., this is an extended patriotic drone and fireworks finale included with regular park admission. You get a full day of rides and shows before the show even starts, so it's more of a full day plan than a quick evening one. It's a good option if you want fireworks built into a bigger day out, especially if the kids are going to want rides anyway.

Happening on Friday and Saturday starting at 5 p.m. at Coachman Park, this is a free two-day festival with local vendors, food trucks, live music, and buskers. Friday closes with a laser light show and Saturday closes with fireworks over Clearwater Harbor around 9:15 p.m.