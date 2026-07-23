Historic home of 'Mr. West Tampa' will be restored and transformed into a community space

A West Tampa landmark is on a track toward restoration after years of planning and community advocacy.

The city of Tampa announced on Wednesday that it has begun restoration of the George Guida Sr. House and is hopeful the project can be completed within a year.

The house, built in 1952 and vacant for decades, sits in the southwest corner of Macfarlane Park. It has been on the National Register of Historic Places since 2006.

The $3.9 million project will preserve architectural features and convert the space into a center for meetings, events and community programming, the city said.

Provided / City of Tampa The Guilda family surrounds the piano in their West Tampa home: from left are Frank, Lorraine, Palmira, George Jr., Geraldine and George Sr., with Gida on the piano bench.

Who was George Guida Sr.?

According to the registration form for the National Register of Historic Places, Guida was born in 1914 after his parents emigrated from Sicily in 1911. His father, Francesco, was initially a cigarmaker before becoming a merchant, while his mother, Maria Bilella, was a homemaker.

George would later become a prominent businessman, builder and civic leader in West Tampa. But his early jobs included gas station attendant and dry goods store clerk.

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He met and married Tampa native Palmira Priede in 1938. That same year, he opened the American Venetian Blind Co. This was later renamed the George Guida Co., which sold kitchen appliances, carpet, air conditioners and more.

George and Palmira had five children, and the business continued to grow and expand. The name was later changed again, to George Guida & Sons, as their children joined the family business.

Provided / City of Tampa Family photos show the construction of the Guida House, daily life of the Guidas and their young children.

George Guida also was a licensed general building contractor and became partner in the American Builders Co. in 1949.

He was actively involved in the community as the founding member of the Central Bank of West Tampa Board of Directors in the late 1940s. He helped found the Boys & Girls Club of West Tampa and sponsored the West Tampa Little League and American Legion.

In 1954, he received the Outstanding Citizen of West Tampa Award and the National Silver Keystone Award for Outstanding Service.

Other accomplishments include having served on the Jesuit High School Board of Trustees, building the Catholic school's fieldhouse and later being inducted in Jesuit's Hall of Fame.

He also served as a board member of the American Red Cross and was inducted in local Italian Club's Hall of Fame.

There is a marker honoring his accomplishments in Macfarlane Park.

Guida died in 1986, but his legacy — including the house he built himself — remains.

Why was the Guida House important?

The house, at 1516 N. Renfrew St., serves as a "symbol of West Tampa's rich history," the city said.

According to 2006 registration forms for historic recognition, Guida purchased the property in 1950.

Provided / City of Tampa The Guida House stands in a corner of Tampa's Macfarlane Park. Historical elements central to the house's identity, like the chimney and boat mural, will be reconstructed and preserved.

He designed the house in distinctive art moderne style, which received the stamp of approval from licensed architect and cousin Joseph Priede.

Guida included many personal elements, such as broken-colored tile on the front steps and patio, a piano stage and a heart-shaped driveway, which was a tribute to his wife.

Besides its architectural significance, the house became a hub activities in West Tampa, including gatherings where political leaders expressed views.

Those gatherings led to Guida becoming known as "Mr. West Tampa."

"The home was also a favorite spot for Latin families celebrating weddings, graduations and other events," the registration form reads. "The Jesuit Academy Social Club often met there, as well as nonprofit fundraising efforts, and St. Joseph School and Church functions."

The house was purchased in by the city in 1984 with plans to demolish it and add to the park's green space. But a group stepped up to preserve it and pressed for the historic recognition.

In 2019, the Tampa Bay Times reported that historic preservationists were concerned about the house deteriorating.

What else to know about the restoration project

The project is currently in the selective demolition and exploratory restoration phase, the city said. This means the conditions are under assessment to inform the final scope of work.

The city is also working with preservation experts and consulting Guida's original hand-drawn renderings to ensure the restoration is accurate to the family's vision.

The project will preserve the home's cherished features, including the fireplace, tilework, historical cabinetry, indoor mural and the outdoor chimney's tall ship at sea mural, according to the city. The driveway will be refurbished as well.

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The first floor will become a community spot with multifunctional rooms. The preserved features will be displayed and used for storytelling. Guida's large patio with its kitchen with also be restored and the cracked tile in the gathering area will be updated.

A city spokesperson told WUSF that given the age and condition of the building, there are still a lot of uncertainties about the timeline. However, planners are hopeful the project can be completed within a year.

"The restoration of his home honors the Guida family's lasting contributions to West Tampa, and we're proud to breathe new life into this treasured home so it can once again serve as a place that brings the community together," Mayor Jane Castor said.