Tampa Bay area music events this weekend: A jazz centennial tribute, Americana-inspired and more

From a blues guitarist to Americana-inspired music, here is a roundup of our event picks across the greater Tampa Bay region this weekend.

A songwriter rooted in blues

Thursday at 8 p.m. at Skippers Smokehouse is guitarist Eric Johanson, who blends sharp songwriting rooted in rock, roots, and blues. He was named one of Guitar Player Magazine’s 25 Best New Blues Guitarists. Tickets are $20.

Address: 910 Skipper Rd., Tampa

Americana-inspired music

Friday at 8 p.m. at New World Brewery is performer Cloe Wilder with Savana Leigh. Cloe’s Americana-inspired music takes influence from artists like Lana Del Ray. Tickets are $20.

Address: 810 E Skagway Ave., Tampa

'Deep cuts' of rock, jazz and more

Saturday at 8 p.m. at the Blueberry Patch is The Jerry Outlaw Group. Led by guitarist Jerry Outlaw, this ensemble covers a wide range of “deep cuts” from the influences of Frank Zappa to blues, rock, jazz, and progressive. Tickets are $15.

Address: 4923 20th Ave. S., Gulfport

A jazz centennial

Sunday at 3 p.m. at HC Ybor, trumpeter James Suggs and saxophonist Jeremy Carter will perform a Miles-Trane Centennial Tribute. This show will feature jazz music of Miles Davis and John Coltrane as both giants celebrate their 100th birthday. Tickets are $10-$30.

Address: 2112 N. 15th St., Tampa