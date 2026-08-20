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Tampa Bay area music events this weekend: A jazz centennial tribute, Americana-inspired and more

WUSF | By Warren Buchholz
Published August 20, 2026 at 4:46 AM EDT
Woman with deep pink hair wearing a pink sparkly dress with stars around her
New World Brewery Website
Friday at 8 p.m. at New World Brewery in Tampa is performer Cloe Wilder with Savana Leigh. Cloe’s Americana-inspired music takes influence from artists like Lana Del Ray. Tickets are $20.

Sounds to check out include performer Cloe Wilder with Savana Leigh, a tribute concert to jazz's finest and more.

From a blues guitarist to Americana-inspired music, here is a roundup of our event picks across the greater Tampa Bay region this weekend.

A songwriter rooted in blues

Thursday at 8 p.m. at Skippers Smokehouse is guitarist Eric Johanson, who blends sharp songwriting rooted in rock, roots, and blues. He was named one of Guitar Player Magazine’s 25 Best New Blues Guitarists. Tickets are $20.

Address: 910 Skipper Rd., Tampa

Americana-inspired music

Friday at 8 p.m. at New World Brewery is performer Cloe Wilder with Savana Leigh. Cloe’s Americana-inspired music takes influence from artists like Lana Del Ray. Tickets are $20.

Address: 810 E Skagway Ave., Tampa

'Deep cuts' of rock, jazz and more

Saturday at 8 p.m. at the Blueberry Patch is The Jerry Outlaw Group. Led by guitarist Jerry Outlaw, this ensemble covers a wide range of “deep cuts” from the influences of Frank Zappa to blues, rock, jazz, and progressive. Tickets are $15.

Address: 4923 20th Ave. S., Gulfport

A jazz centennial

Sunday at 3 p.m. at HC Ybor, trumpeter James Suggs and saxophonist Jeremy Carter will perform a Miles-Trane Centennial Tribute. This show will feature jazz music of Miles Davis and John Coltrane as both giants celebrate their 100th birthday. Tickets are $10-$30.

Address: 2112 N. 15th St., Tampa
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Arts / Culture EventsThings To DoMusic
Warren Buchholz
I love sharing the joy of music with others, whether it's jazz, film soundtracks, or that one wonderfully weird fusion album you can't stop thinking about. Being part of such a creative community is a privilege, and I use my skills in video production, photography, design, and storytelling to help amplify the voices of artists and connect audiences with great music.
See stories by Warren Buchholz
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