Gubernatorial candidate Byron Donalds speaks to FAMU for first townhall

A false alert fire alarm, a chaotic security escort and some skepticism from students didn't stop Republican Gubernatorial candidate Byron Donalds from speaking to the Florida A&M student body during a townhall Tuesday evening.

The event was organized and designed by students to encourage civic engagement, civic discourse, and to hear from the candidates who could shape Florida's future.

If elected, Donalds would make history as the first Black governor of Florida.

FAMU President Marva Johnson emphasized that the university does not endorse candidates or political ideologies.

Justin Jordan, a senior broadcast journalism student, believes hosting Donalds on campus implies otherwise.

"I also think that the university is subtly trying to push us to accept him more," Jordan said. "I feel like he's trying to use this moment to grab FAMU student's attention when he hasn't experienced what we experienced on campus."

Donalds has referenced his own stint as a rattler from 1996 to 1999, even though he didn't graduate from the school.

For some students, the reference feels disingenuous.

"I think it's a play to get people to back him," political science senior Jayla Jones said.

Donalds spoke to the students about many topics, including his support for federal immigration laws and enforcement.

"Let's be very clear, as governor, if you're an American or legal resident and somebody who is in our country lawfully, you will have nothing to fear from federal immigration," Donalds said.

FAMU Board of Trustees signed a 287g agreement back in March 2025 which allows FAMU police officers to act as immigration enforcement on campus.

Days before the townhall event, an immigration raid on a local food truck caused public outcry against ICE policies.

The discussion ruffled some feathers.

"I think in the essence of these conversations, what gets lost is that politics has been playing with America's immigration laws and standards for far too long," Donalds said.

Sarah Tinord, an environmental studies senior, said she wanted to know more about the "standards" Donalds referred to.

As a child of immigrants, she said she felt some of his responses were tone deaf.

"We have so many students here who are Black and brown, and we have these ICE agents who could potentially profile them," Tinord said.

Donalds also spoke about his stance on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. He says he supports Florida's ban on government DEI initiatives.

"The future of our society has to be based upon diversity and merit, and merit is earned every day in the workforce," Donalds said, doubling down on his support of the ban.

He said he supports diversity, but the equity part is what causes issues.

"We also have to have a market system based upon opportunity and merit and achievement and if you have that then what ends up happening is people with real skills get the ability to excel," Donalds said.

Devin Nobles Jr., a recent graduate, disagreed with Donalds' stance.

"He touts it as DEI is throwing away merit and just using race as the only factor for choosing something, as if Black people have a history of benefiting from race being a factor," Nobles told reporters after the town hall.

Victor Eno, associate professor of political science at the university, says he hopes to see a higher voter turnout among students this year.

"They get their information from different sources with different perspectives and so if they could translate the kind of interests and enthusiasm they are showing now to actually voting, that would make sense to the growth of democracy."

Donalds is the first candidate to grace the stage at Lee Hall and speak to students. On Oct. 12, Democrat candidate David Jolly, Donalds' opponent will attend another townhall.



Copyright 2026 WFSU