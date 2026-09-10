On this 25th anniversary of 9/11 weekend, find ways to remember, reflect and recharge

Below are spaces to remember and lighten your weekend on this 25th anniversary of 9/11.

Time: Thursday at 7 p.m.

Location: Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall | Sarasota

Sarasota Orchestra presents Summon the Heroes, a one-hour benefit concert commemorating the 25th anniversary of 9/11 through music honoring remembrance and resilience. Led by conductor Evan Roider, the program features works including Fanfare for the Common Man, Adagio for Strings and John Williams' Summon the Heroes. Tickets start at $25.

Time: Friday | 8:45 a.m. & 10:30 a.m.

Location: Al Lang Stadium | St. Petersburg

The Tampa Bay Rowdies host their sixth annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb, inviting first responders, active military members and veterans to climb 2,200 stairs—the equivalent of 110 stories—in remembrance of the victims and emergency workers who lost their lives on 9/11. Participation is free for eligible participants, with two climb sessions available.

Time: Visit anytime

Location: 9/11 Fallen Heroes Memorial | Ybor City, Tampa

For a quieter way to reflect, visit Ybor City's 9/11 Fallen Heroes Memorial. The memorial's centerpiece is an actual steel beam recovered from World Trade Center Tower 2, accompanied by Fearless Champions, a sculpture honoring first responders and survivors. The memorial is located near the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Operations Center and is open to the public.

Time: Various showtimes through Sunday

Location: Eight O'Clock Theatre at Central Park Performing Arts Center | Largo

Based on the story of September 11, Come From Away tells what happened when 38 planes carrying thousands of passengers were diverted to the small town of Gander, Newfoundland. As the world grappled with the attacks, residents welcomed stranded travelers into their community, creating an unexpected story of compassion, connection and humanity. Eight O’Clock Theatre brings the Tony- and Grammy-nominated musical to Largo through Sunday.

Time: Friday - Sunday

Location: New Tampa Performing Arts Center | Tampa

Celebrate Tampa Bay’s performing arts scene with an entire weekend of free performances and activities. Arts Fest ’26 brings together local artists for music, theatre, dance, comedy and more.

Time: Saturday –Sunday | 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

Location: The Florida Aquarium | Tampa

Make some new memories with the grandparents at The Florida Aquarium. In celebration of Grandparents’ Day, grandparents receive free general admission with the purchase of one paid general admission ticket all weekend long. The offer is available for same-day purchases at the Aquarium ticket window.

Time: Thursday - Sunday

Location: Spitfire Comedy House | St. Petersburg

Get ready to laugh: the St. Pete Improv Festival brings 23 improv teams together for multiple nights of live comedy, featuring local talent and performers from around the country. The weekend also includes six workshops for everyone from experienced improvisers to people curious about trying improv for the first time.

