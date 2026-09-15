Nick Peters charts his own course in Tampa Bay Jazz

Jazz pianist Nick Peters keeps building his reputation in the Tampa Bay music scene through performance, teaching and original composition. In this episode of Studio Sessions, Peters performs with a quartet that features Eduardo Marichales on saxophone, Rugwad on bass, and Jacob Mobley on drums.

For Peters, the greatest reward of performing is both the creative process and the connection it builds with listeners. He described music as a language capable of expressing ideas and emotions that words cannot fully capture.

“There are so many things that I can’t express through words, and music is just that outlet and that language that most accurately, I can most accurately say what I want to say,” Peters said.

His approach to songwriting reflects that philosophy. Peters often begins with experimental practice sessions, intentionally exploring unexpected sounds and mistakes until a musical idea emerges. A single phrase, melody or bass line can evolve into a finished composition.

While he acknowledges the influence of the Tampa Bay jazz scene and the musicians around him, Peters is focused on developing his own artistic voice rather than simply following established trends.

Beyond performing, he teaches private piano lessons, music theory and jazz improvisation, incorporating recording technology to help students hear and evaluate their progress. Peters also volunteers with the Tampa Tunes initiative, which places public pianos around the city to encourage community engagement with music. Looking ahead, Peters plans to release original music. His goal, he said, is simple: to share new music, tour and continue pursuing life as a working musician.