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Art image says Studio Sessions in yellow with a blurred-out picture of an overhead view of a stage in the background
Studio Sessions
Local musicians perform short intimate sets in the WUSF Performance Studio. This series showcases a diverse range of sounds and styles from all eras and subgenres of jazz music.

Nick Peters charts his own course in Tampa Bay Jazz

WUSF | By Warren Buchholz
Published September 15, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
a man at a piano performing while another man in the background is playing an electric bass
Warren Buchholz
/
WUSF
Nick Peters in the WUSF Performance Studio

From composing original songs to teaching aspiring musicians, pianist Nick Peters is helping shape the local jazz scene while pursuing a distinctive sound of his own.

Jazz pianist Nick Peters keeps building his reputation in the Tampa Bay music scene through performance, teaching and original composition. In this episode of Studio Sessions, Peters performs with a quartet that features Eduardo Marichales on saxophone, Rugwad on bass, and Jacob Mobley on drums.

For Peters, the greatest reward of performing is both the creative process and the connection it builds with listeners. He described music as a language capable of expressing ideas and emotions that words cannot fully capture.

“There are so many things that I can’t express through words, and music is just that outlet and that language that most accurately, I can most accurately say what I want to say,” Peters said.

His approach to songwriting reflects that philosophy. Peters often begins with experimental practice sessions, intentionally exploring unexpected sounds and mistakes until a musical idea emerges. A single phrase, melody or bass line can evolve into a finished composition.

While he acknowledges the influence of the Tampa Bay jazz scene and the musicians around him, Peters is focused on developing his own artistic voice rather than simply following established trends.

Beyond performing, he teaches private piano lessons, music theory and jazz improvisation, incorporating recording technology to help students hear and evaluate their progress. Peters also volunteers with the Tampa Tunes initiative, which places public pianos around the city to encourage community engagement with music. Looking ahead, Peters plans to release original music. His goal, he said, is simple: to share new music, tour and continue pursuing life as a working musician.
Tags
Arts / Culture JazzMusic
Warren Buchholz
I love sharing the joy of music with others, whether it's jazz, film soundtracks, or that one wonderfully weird fusion album you can't stop thinking about. Being part of such a creative community is a privilege, and I use my skills in video production, photography, design, and storytelling to help amplify the voices of artists and connect audiences with great music.
See stories by Warren Buchholz
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