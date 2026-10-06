Rays' watch party for Game 3 will be at the Trop's Hall of Fame grill

The Tampa Bay Rays’ official watch party for Wednesday night’s playoff game in New York will be inside Tropicana Field at the Hall of Fame Bar & Grill.

Admission is $5, which includes giveaways, entertainment, drink specials and, of course, TBS coverage of the game. Prepaid parking only is available in stadium lots for $5.

Game 3 of the American League Division Series between the Rays and Yankees begins at 8 p.m. at Yankee Stadium. The Rays hold a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series and can eliminate the Yankees with a victory.

ALSO READ: 'Small-ball' Rays beat sloppy Yankees 5-2, build a 2-0 lead in AL Division Series

The watch party emcee will be former Rays outfielder Brett Phillips. Fans might remember his iconic arms-out “airplane” celebration after a walk-off game-winning hit against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the 2020 World Series.

Doors to the restaurant, located behind center field, open at 7 p.m.

If there is a Game 4 on Thursday night in New York, the Rays will again hold a watch party at the Trop’s Hall of Fame Bar & Grill. Same time, same price.

ALSO READ: Rays, Rasmussen shut down Yankees 1-0 in Game 1 of AL Division Series

The team is also selling tickets for a potential Game 5 of the ALDS, scheduled for Saturday at 8 p.m. back in St. Petersburg, as well as Games 1 and 2 of the AL Championship Series, which would be played Monday and Tuesday at Tropicana Field if the Rays advance.

The ALCS would be against the winner of the ALDS between the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians. Chicago leads that series 2-0.

Tropicana Field was sold out with crowds of over 40,000 for Games 1 and 2 of the ALDS.

Click here to purchase watch party tickets and parking, or to purchase postseason game tickets.