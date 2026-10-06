Panther death reported in Collier County; 12th for the year in Florida — six males, six females

Nearly three-months without a panther fatality in Florida came to an end Monday with a report of the death of an adult male in Collier County.

The FWC updated the Panther Pulse web page with information on the remains of a 6-year-old male Florida panther collected on September 29, on State Road 29 south of Immokalee. The suspected cause of death is vehicle collision.

The listing brings the 2026 panther death toll to 12 — six males and six females. Seven of the deaths were in Collier County, two in Hendry and one in Lee, Polk and Glades counties. The last reported death was July 1 in Lee County.

Since 2021, 133 Florida panthers have been reported killed. The majority of those deaths were by vehicle strikes.

If you have spotted an injured, sick or dead panther, please report it as soon as possible to the FWC Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922). Prompt reporting of injured or sick panthers and/or vehicle collisions with panthers will allow panther biologists to respond in a timely manner. Biologists also gain valuable information by examining panther remains.

Florida residents can support panther conservation efforts by purchasing a "Protect the Panther" license plate. Fees from license plate sales are the primary funding source for the FWC's research and management of Florida panthers.

Vehicle collisions are the primary cause of death for Florida panthers. The FWC encourages motorists to slow down and observe all posted speed limits, especially in panther zones, which are in place in several counties across South Florida and coincide with areas where panthers are known to cross. These panther speed zones help ensure the survival of the endangered Florida panther and protect motorists from personal injury.

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