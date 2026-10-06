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Studio Sessions
Local musicians perform short intimate sets in the WUSF Performance Studio. This series showcases a diverse range of sounds and styles from all eras and subgenres of jazz music.

Bela Souza finds connection through jazz and song

WUSF | By Warren Buchholz
Published October 6, 2026 at 6:40 AM EDT
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St. Petersburg vocalist Bela Souza blends jazz, Bossa Nova and musical theater influences into performances designed to move audiences.

Based in St. Petersburg, Bela Souza has performed throughout the region since 2011 and brings her distinctive blend of soulful jazz and Bossa Nova to audiences across the area. Her passion for music cultivated while she studied Musical Theatre at the University of Tampa, an experience that helped launch her career as both a performer and vocal coach.

Souza's approach to music is rooted in emotion and authenticity. Influenced by jazz and her theatrical background, she gravitates toward songs that allow her to tell a story and create a genuine connection with listeners. Her performances feature an eclectic mix of material, carefully chosen to highlight both her expressive vocal style and the emotional depth of the music.

For Souza, the ultimate goal is to leave audiences feeling something meaningful. “I hope that when people hear me that they feel moved,” she said. “Music is really powerful. Some songs are sad, some songs are happy, but I just really want them to feel the emotion that I’m emoting.” Her belief in music's ability to communicate beyond words remains at the center of every performance.

That emotional connection is one reason Souza is drawn to jazz, a genre she loves for its spontaneity and freedom.

Whether interpreting a jazz standard or a Bossa Nova classic, Souza continues to share her passion for music through performances that are both heartfelt and engaging.
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Arts / Culture MusicJazz
Warren Buchholz
I love sharing the joy of music with others, whether it's jazz, film soundtracks, or that one wonderfully weird fusion album you can't stop thinking about. Being part of such a creative community is a privilege, and I use my skills in video production, photography, design, and storytelling to help amplify the voices of artists and connect audiences with great music.
See stories by Warren Buchholz
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