A chicken egg processing facility in Okeechobee County will have to kill approximately 1.4 million of its laying hens and 360,000 young chicks due to an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza.

Cal-Maine Foods is the largest egg-producing operation in the country. A post on its website says that production at the Okeechobee facility has stopped due to the outbreak.

Bird flu is a contagious viral disease in domestic and wild birds. It's a major threat to the poultry industry, animal health trade and the economy.

It is caused by influenza type A, and the disease varies depending on the strain and species affected.

Highly parthenogenic strains, such as what was detected in Okeechobee, can wipe out an entire flock within days.

There is no treatment for bird flu. The only way to stop it is to depopulate all affected and exposed animals.

In response to the outbreak, the state issued a quarantine-in-place for birds and poultry products for a large swath of Okeechobee County and portions of St. Lucie County. The quarantine isn't just for the Cal-Maine operation but pertains to even backyard chickens.

News reports over the weekend said the quarantine impacted an animal auction in Okeechobee.

Humans can get H5 bird flu, but there is no evidence that human cases of have been acquired by eating properly cooked poultry products.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there have been 75 human U.S. cases of H5 bird flu and at least three people have died from it since February 2024.

The lone death this year was just reported this weekend by The Associated Press. It involved a worker at a cattle farm in Yakima, Washington.

Most cases were linked to dairy cattle or poultry. The agency says it has identified no person-to-person spread in the U.S. and still considers the risk low to the general public.

The USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) is now listing the Florida operation on the website where it tracks confirmed highly pathogenic avian influenza cases. The Okeechobee infection is listed by APHIS along with 56 affected backyard flocks.



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