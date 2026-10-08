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Dodging the rain? Find Bigfoot, botanicals and a big birthday around Tampa Bay this weekend

WUSF | By Malaika Hollist
Published October 8, 2026 at 11:04 AM EDT
3 Friends taking a picture inside the historic Duncan Auditorium of the Tampa Theatre
Gabrielle Piloto
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WUSF
A night inside the now 100 year old Tampa Theatre

We've got a weekend of Bigfoot, blooms, and a 100th birthday. There's a little bit of everything happening around Tampa Bay this weekend.

Rain in the forecast? Not a problem. There are still plenty of reasons to get out of the house. From a monsters market to celebrating the Tampa Theatre's 100th birthday, here are some mostly indoor ways to spend your Tampa Bay weekend.

Monsters & Makers Market

Get into the Halloween spirit with a spooky night of shopping and art at Imagine Museum in St. Petersburg. Monsters & Makers Market brings local makers and vendors together for an evening market, with costumes encouraged. Also, you can explore the glass museum while you're there. The market runs Friday from 5–9 p.m. Admission is $5, but free if you arrive in costume or are an Imagine Museum member.

People, Places & Things Arts Exhibit

The Carrollwood Cultural Center displays people, places, animals, landscapes, and just about everything in between. People, Places & Things II, presented by the Pastel Society of Tampa Bay, features 2D works created with at least 70% pastel, giving participating artists plenty of freedom in their subject matter. The free exhibit is on display all month.

Fall Plant Festival

More than 50 local growers are taking over the USF Botanical Gardens for its Fall Plant Festival. Shop rare, native and exotic plants, browse handmade goods from artisan vendors and grab something to eat from local food trucks. Bring your umbrella to watch out for the rain and your leashed pets are welcome. The festival runs Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m.–3 p.m.

Tracking the Truth Behind Bigfoot

The Mid Florida Bigfoot Research Group is coming to Safety Harbor Public Library to explore the mystery of Bigfoot and Florida's Skunk Ape. Hear about encounters, the lore, and investigations on the beast with the big feet. The presentation is Saturday from 5–6 p.m. and is geared toward ages 10 and up, with no child drop-off. Admission is free.

Tampa Theatre Centennial Public Open House

Tampa Theatre is turning 100, and you're invited inside. After months of restoration work, the historic movie palace is reopening its one-of-a-kind Duncan Auditorium and giving the public a first look during a free open house Sunday from 1- 5 p.m. Wander through the theater, take a mini-tour and see historic photos of the nearly century-old landmark. It's also the beginning of a week of centennial celebrations, including screenings of Casablanca, The Wizard of Oz and A Night at the Opera, leading up to the theater's 100th birthday celebration next Thursday.

Free Second Sundays at SAM

Sarasota Art Museum opens its doors for Free Second Sundays, with free admission to the museum plus art-making activities and family programming. From 11-3 p.m., bring family for creative fun. There will even be an acting class with Asolo Repertory Theatre starting at 2 p.m.
Tags
Arts / Culture Things To DoSafety HarborEventsTampa TheatreAsolo Repertory TheatreUSF
Malaika Hollist
I create content and manage the Arts Axis Florida brand, which uplifts the arts and cultural space across the greater Tampa Bay region.
See stories by Malaika Hollist
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