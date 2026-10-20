The Ruffus 4-tet embraces jazz’s spirit of invention in debut performance

A newly assembled jazz quartet led by Sarasota-based pianist and saxophonist Rafael “Ruffus” Silva made its public debut in the WUSF studio and will introduce audiences to an ensemble rooted in collaboration, improvisation and a deep appreciation for jazz tradition. The group features trumpeter and flugelhorn player Justin Renfrow, drummer James Varnado, bassist Nick Spagnuolo and Silva, who performs on piano and alto saxophone. This Studio Session marked the quartet’s first appearance together outside the rehearsal room.

Originally based in Boston, Silva brings nearly two decades of professional experience to the project. A graduate of Berklee College of Music with a degree in performance, he is proficient on more than 15 instruments including jazz piano, saxophone, flute and bass. He specializes in jazz from the early and mid-20th century and maintains a repertoire of more than 900 songs, which features selections from the Great American Songbook and other foundational works of the genre.

The quartet’s repertoire reflects Silva’s diverse musical background and broad artistic interests. The debut performance featured two original compositions alongside interpretations of music by Brazilian songwriter Edu Lobo, modern rock band Radiohead and acclaimed jazz trumpeter Tom Harrell. Silva said he seeks out material that balances familiarity and discovery to create opportunities for both audience engagement and musical exploration.

While the group arrived with carefully prepared arrangements, Silva emphasized that improvisation remains at the heart of the ensemble’s identity. “We’re living the spirit of jazz, which for me is just creation, spontaneous creation at the moment,” Silva said. “We have something prepared, but we bring this inventive set of ideas that we all collaborate with.”

As the quartet looks toward future performances, its members hope to continue building on that shared creative approach while introducing audiences to fresh interpretations and original works.