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Weekend music roundup: 5 concerts to sink your teeth into

WUSF | By Warren Buchholz
Published October 21, 2026 at 2:26 PM EDT
A woman in a black dress is singing into a microphone. She is standing in front of a trippy colorful background. The text Cassidy Paige is next to her.
Cassidy Paige
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Cage Brewing Facebook Event
Cassidy Paige event flyer

From rap to Cuban music, this week's arts and culture picks showcase a wide range of live performances across the region.

Thursday

Cassidy Paige

Florida-based country artist Cassidy Paige performs at Cage Brewing in St. Petersburg from 6:30-10 p.m. Known for blending powerhouse vocals with sharp humor, Southern charm and fearless storytelling, Paige has become a rising presence on the Florida country music scene. Kids under 12 eat free with the purchase of a full-sized pizza.

When: 6:30-10 p.m.
Where: Cage Brewing, 2001 1st Ave. S., St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Tickets: Free
Source: Eventbrite

Friday

Lily Holbrook

Folk-rock singer-songwriter Lily Holbrook performs at Sims Park in New Port Richey starting at 6 p.m. Now based in St. Petersburg, Holbrook combines heartfelt songwriting with a commitment to activism, using music to inspire and advocate for causes important to her.

When: 6 p.m.
Where: Sims Park, 6395 Bank St., New Port Richey, FL 34652
Tickets: Free
Source: Facebook Event

Saturday

RAPTOBERFEST

The annual RAPTOBERFEST returns to the Moontower at Dunedin Brewery from 7-11:30 p.m. This year's showcase brings together a diverse lineup of hip-hop artists and groups, including Pedro el Poeta, Hallowed Hive and Alfred Banks, for an evening celebrating independent rap and creative expression.

When: 7-11:30 p.m.
Where: The Moontower at Dunedin Brewery, 937 Douglas Ave., Dunedin, FL 34698
Tickets: $18 GA
Source: Eventbrite

Sunday

Julie Black and Her Band

GRAMMY-nominated vocalist Julie Black and her band perform at 3 Daughters Brewing in St. Petersburg from noon-4 p.m. Black is known for her authentic blend of blues and jazz, bringing decades of experience to the stage.

When: Noon-4 p.m.
Where: 3 Daughters Brewing, 222 22nd St. S., St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Tickets: Free
Source: 3 Daughters Brewing

Danae Franco

Cuban vocalist Danae Franco brings the sounds of her homeland to Fogartyville in Sarasota at 7 p.m. Backed by a live band, Franco performs timeless boleros, salsa and other Cuban rhythms in a concert celebrating the island's rich musical traditions.

When: 7 p.m.
Where: Fogartyville, 525 Kumquat Ct., Sarasota, FL 34236
Tickets: $35 GA
Source: Fogartyville
Tags
Arts / Culture EventsMusicJazz
Warren Buchholz
I love sharing the joy of music with others, whether it's jazz, film soundtracks, or that one wonderfully weird fusion album you can't stop thinking about. Being part of such a creative community is a privilege, and I use my skills in video production, photography, design, and storytelling to help amplify the voices of artists and connect audiences with great music.
See stories by Warren Buchholz
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