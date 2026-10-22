Weekend events: As Halloween creeps closer, Tampa Bay gets into the spirit

From waterfront seafood and costume contests to trick-or-treating and after-dark adventures, here's where to find the fun this weekend across greater Tampa Bay.

Come by the sea for some seafood! With your hungry bellies and maybe in full costume, it's time for the 45th annual Johns Pass Seafood Festival, taking over the historic John's Pass Village & Boardwalk in Madeira Beach. Fresh Gulf seafood, live music on two stages, arts and crafts vendors, and family-friendly fun. The kids can trick-or-treat Friday night, while on Saturday the adults can strut out in their best Halloween garb to hopefully be crowned the winner of the costume contest. The free festival runs Friday from noon to 9 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

History may be haunting us at the Tampa Bay History Center in downtown Tampa. A Night at the Museum reaches its 15th year and invites families to explore the museum while collecting candy, meeting costumed characters and being entertained. Every floor has something new to surprise or maybe jump out at you. It's on Saturday from 2–6:30 p.m., with timed entries through 5 p.m. Tickets are $20 (15% discount for members).

Twenty-two blocks of Halloween fun? St. Petersburg's Halloween on Central is turning nearly 2 miles into a car-free celebration filled with costumes, candy, music, more than 100 vendors, performances and dog costume contests. And can't forget the wienerdog races. It's on Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. on Central Avenue between Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and 31st streets. SunRunner buses will also offer free rides along Central.

Things are getting even more wild after dark at ZooTampa. Creatures of the Night features spooky characters, animal encounters, live entertainment, scavenger hunts and Halloween treats, all to the backdrop of the sounds of wildlife. This family-friendly event promises just the right amount of fright for little ghouls. The event runs Friday through Sunday from 4–10 p.m. with zoo admission of $34.95 on Friday and Sunday and $39.95 on Saturday.

Got a stack of finished puzzles collecting dust? Give them a new home at Conworlds Emporium, 9 Safford Ave., on Sunday from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Bring gently used, completed jigsaws and trade them for something new to piece together. All puzzle sizes are welcome. Arrive 15 minutes early to check in.

