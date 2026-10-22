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Spooky Jazz playlist sets the mood for Halloween

WUSF | By Warren Buchholz
Published October 22, 2026 at 8:33 AM EDT
Three images: left: a silhouette of a house; middle: a ghost made of a bed sheet with sunglasses on; right: the silhouette of a man playing a saxophone
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WUSF Jazz's Spooky Jazz Playlist

A Halloween-themed mix of eerie and atmospheric jazz classics.

Jazz at WUSF unveils Spooky Jazz, a Halloween-themed playlist featuring eerie, mysterious and atmospheric tracks from across the jazz spectrum. The collection includes music by Louis Armstrong, Nina Simone, Miles Davis, Sun Ra and Thelonious Monk to blend classic and avant-garde sounds.

Curated for Halloween parties and late-night listening, the playlist explores jazz’s darker side through songs inspired by ghosts, witches, devils and autumn nights.
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Arts / Culture JazzMusic
Warren Buchholz
I love sharing the joy of music with others, whether it's jazz, film soundtracks, or that one wonderfully weird fusion album you can't stop thinking about. Being part of such a creative community is a privilege, and I use my skills in video production, photography, design, and storytelling to help amplify the voices of artists and connect audiences with great music.
See stories by Warren Buchholz
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