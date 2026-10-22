Spooky Jazz playlist sets the mood for Halloween

Jazz at WUSF unveils Spooky Jazz, a Halloween-themed playlist featuring eerie, mysterious and atmospheric tracks from across the jazz spectrum. The collection includes music by Louis Armstrong, Nina Simone, Miles Davis, Sun Ra and Thelonious Monk to blend classic and avant-garde sounds.

Curated for Halloween parties and late-night listening, the playlist explores jazz’s darker side through songs inspired by ghosts, witches, devils and autumn nights.