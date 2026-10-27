Tampa’s Aliqua finds its voice through collaboration and community

In a city known for its growing arts community, Aliqua emerges as one of the more inventive musical collectives on the local scene. They have developed a distinctive sound that blends elements of jazz, rock, hip-hop and improvisation that reflects not only the diversity of Tampa’s musicians but also the group’s collaborative spirit.

The band members (Zanzibean, Alex Savinon, Radio Bo, Kingsley Reeves III, Jeremiah “Yogi” Warren) first connected through overlapping creative circles and organizations such as Cigar City Records, a Tampa-based collective that brings together musicians, visual artists and other creatives. That network helped shape Aliqua’s approach with songs often developing organically through group jam sessions and shared ideas.

Rather than focusing on genres, the musicians say they are motivated by curiosity and connection. Their performances embrace experimentation while remaining rooted in the camaraderie that helped launch the project.

“Music is no longer really a competition. It’s a collaborative effort, and the more you keep that in mind, the less egos kind of matter,” said guitarist and vocalist Radio Bo.

As the band works toward releasing new music and expanding its audience, Aliqua hopes to further strengthen its place within Tampa’s evolving cultural landscape.