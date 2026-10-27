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Studio Sessions
Local musicians perform short intimate sets in the WUSF Performance Studio. This series showcases a diverse range of sounds and styles from all eras and subgenres of jazz music.

Tampa’s Aliqua finds its voice through collaboration and community

WUSF | By Warren Buchholz
Published October 27, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
A man in a long sleeved buttoned shirt, a neck tie, and a green sweater is sitting and playing the piano while he sings
Warren Buchholz
/
WUSF
Musician Zanzibean performs on piano in the WUSF studio.

Rooted in Tampa’s thriving creative scene, Aliqua is building a genre-defying sound through artistic collaboration, local connections and a shared commitment to experimentation.

In a city known for its growing arts community, Aliqua emerges as one of the more inventive musical collectives on the local scene. They have developed a distinctive sound that blends elements of jazz, rock, hip-hop and improvisation that reflects not only the diversity of Tampa’s musicians but also the group’s collaborative spirit.

The band members (Zanzibean, Alex Savinon, Radio Bo, Kingsley Reeves III, Jeremiah “Yogi” Warren) first connected through overlapping creative circles and organizations such as Cigar City Records, a Tampa-based collective that brings together musicians, visual artists and other creatives. That network helped shape Aliqua’s approach with songs often developing organically through group jam sessions and shared ideas.

Rather than focusing on genres, the musicians say they are motivated by curiosity and connection. Their performances embrace experimentation while remaining rooted in the camaraderie that helped launch the project.

“Music is no longer really a competition. It’s a collaborative effort, and the more you keep that in mind, the less egos kind of matter,” said guitarist and vocalist Radio Bo.

As the band works toward releasing new music and expanding its audience, Aliqua hopes to further strengthen its place within Tampa’s evolving cultural landscape.
Tags
Arts / Culture MusicJazz
Warren Buchholz
I love sharing the joy of music with others, whether it's jazz, film soundtracks, or that one wonderfully weird fusion album you can't stop thinking about. Being part of such a creative community is a privilege, and I use my skills in video production, photography, design, and storytelling to help amplify the voices of artists and connect audiences with great music.
See stories by Warren Buchholz
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