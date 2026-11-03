© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe
Art image says Studio Sessions in yellow with a blurred-out picture of an overhead view of a stage in the background
Studio Sessions
Local musicians perform short intimate sets in the WUSF Performance Studio. This series showcases a diverse range of sounds and styles from all eras and subgenres of jazz music.

Jazz vocalist Eliana Joy reflects on recovery and reinvention

WUSF | By Warren Buchholz
Published November 3, 2026 at 5:00 AM EST
A woman is sitting at a piano performing while also singing in front of a microphone
Warren Buchholz
/
WUSF
Eliana Joy in the WUSF Performance Studio

After life-changing jaw surgery in St. Petersburg, jazz vocalist Eliana Joy has found renewed inspiration through music, teaching and the arts.

Jazz vocalist Eliana Joy turned a challenging chapter into a creative momentum after undergoing major jaw surgery in St. Petersburg in 2024. The Southwest native, known for her interpretations of The Great American Songbook, has since balanced a wide-ranging career that includes music education, public radio, pottery and gallery work.

After earning a euphonium degree and performing with the Santa Fe Opera, Joy moved to Brooklyn to immerse herself in jazz and vocal standards. Just as her performance career was gaining traction, she was diagnosed with a jaw condition that required extensive surgery. During her recovery, Joy spent time playing piano and making ceramics. Joy has since returned to Santa Fe where she maintains an active presence across the arts and cultural community.

“The more comfortable you are with what you are bringing to the table, the easier and more gentle the experience of collaborating is,” Joy said. “If everyone is showing up exactly as themselves and prepared, there's so much more room for inspiration.” Today, her story is one of resilience, creativity and a continual commitment to the arts.

Joy performed in the WUSF Performance Studio with Tampa Bay musicians Alex Malkovich (guitar/saxophone), Cooper Madden (bass) and Ayrias Pedigo (drums).

Tags
Arts / Culture JazzMusic
Warren Buchholz
I love sharing the joy of music with others, whether it's jazz, film soundtracks, or that one wonderfully weird fusion album you can't stop thinking about. Being part of such a creative community is a privilege, and I use my skills in video production, photography, design, and storytelling to help amplify the voices of artists and connect audiences with great music.
See stories by Warren Buchholz
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now