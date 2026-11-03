Jazz vocalist Eliana Joy reflects on recovery and reinvention

Jazz vocalist Eliana Joy turned a challenging chapter into a creative momentum after undergoing major jaw surgery in St. Petersburg in 2024. The Southwest native, known for her interpretations of The Great American Songbook, has since balanced a wide-ranging career that includes music education, public radio, pottery and gallery work.

After earning a euphonium degree and performing with the Santa Fe Opera, Joy moved to Brooklyn to immerse herself in jazz and vocal standards. Just as her performance career was gaining traction, she was diagnosed with a jaw condition that required extensive surgery. During her recovery, Joy spent time playing piano and making ceramics. Joy has since returned to Santa Fe where she maintains an active presence across the arts and cultural community.

“The more comfortable you are with what you are bringing to the table, the easier and more gentle the experience of collaborating is,” Joy said. “If everyone is showing up exactly as themselves and prepared, there's so much more room for inspiration.” Today, her story is one of resilience, creativity and a continual commitment to the arts.

Joy performed in the WUSF Performance Studio with Tampa Bay musicians Alex Malkovich (guitar/saxophone), Cooper Madden (bass) and Ayrias Pedigo (drums).