Monsters, murals and movie magic: Your Tampa Bay weekend covered

Think inside and outside the box this weekend. From animated films on the big screen to larger-than-life monsters and murals in the making, the Tampa Bay area has plenty to explore.

The Tampa Animation Festival returns with four days of animated films. You can enjoy filmmaker discussions and screenings for all ages. See everything from student shorts and Saturday morning cartoons to stop-motion favorites like "Kubo and the Two Strings," plus a special screening of the short, "Wildwood." The festival runs Thursday through Sunday at the Ferman Center for the Arts, 214 N. Boulevard, at the University of Tampa. Screenings are free, but you must reserve seats.

Have you ever done a paint by numbers? Now do it on the big scale! The SHINE Mural Festival kicks off this weekend, and artist Alyssa Marie's Happy Mural Project is inviting the community to help bring a new piece of public art to life. Experience is not necessary, but creativity is. Free painting sessions are available Friday through Sunday at the Skyline Building, 2600 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street N., St. Petersburg. Don't forget to register and reserve your time slot.

The county fair is back with all the classic fair fun, including rides, games and livestock exhibits featuring camels. That's right, camels in Florida. Bring the family to meet the farm animals and enjoy entertainment throughout the fairgrounds. The fair opens today and runs through Nov. 15 at 215 Sydney Washer Road in Dover.

The Ghanaian Association of Tampa Bay celebrates the culture and contributions of the Ghanaian diaspora. Enjoy performances, explore traditional arts and find handmade goods like the regional kente cloth and dishes such as waakye and red-red. There's even a jollof rice competition. The free festival takes place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Rowlett Park, 2401 E. Yukon St., Tampa.

Godzilla is taking over St. Petersburg! Imagine Museum, 901 Central Ave., is celebrating the legendary movie monster with a pop-up exhibition featuring more than 40 hand-painted Godzilla and kaiju models. Meet comic book illustrator Matt Frank and watch demonstrations. It's on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets are $17.85 plus fees.

The first Mezzo Market of the season brings together small businesses selling vintage treasures. Think old, handmade and boutique. Grab a coffee, browse the vendors and maybe find something you didn't know you needed. This free, pet-friendly outdoor event takes place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Willa's, 1700 W. Fig St. in Tampa's North Hyde Park.

