Bowling for Soup, Paul Oakenfold leads a weekend of rock, roots and electronic music

Thursday

Bowling for Soup

‘90s pop punk rock band Bowling for Soup rolls into town at the RITZ in Ybor for a night of humorous lyrics and energetic riffs that will feature classic and new performances. Fun fact: they co-wrote and performed the theme song for the animated Disney Channel series Phineas and Ferb.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: The RITZ Ybor - 1503 E. 7th Ave, Tampa, FL 33605

Tickets: $47

Source: The RITZ Ybor

Friday

The NightBumpers

The NightBumpers deliver high-energy American roots music that blends swinging grooves with a bluesy flair. Inspired by the jump and swing bands of the 1940s, the group brings a fresh take on a timeless sound.

When: 6:00 p.m.

Where: Sims Park, 6395 Bank St, New Port Richey, FL 34652

Tickets: free

Source: Facebook

CANABLISS

Toronto-based producer and self-taught musician Canabliss has quickly built a following with a genre-blurring sound that blends experimental electronic music and future bass. Drawing on a creative background in photography, music, and gaming, Canabliss brings a distinctive artistic vision to both her productions and high-energy live performances.

When: 10:00 p.m.

Where: Coastal Creative - 2201 1st Ave S, St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Tickets: $31-$64

Source: Eventbrite

Saturday

Paul Oakenfold w/ The Crystal Method

Paul Oakenfold is a pioneering DJ and producer who helped bring electronic music from underground clubs to a global audience. Honored by Queen Elizabeth II and known for groundbreaking performances around the world, he remains one of dance music's most influential figures. The Crystal Method helped shape modern electronic music with its genre-blending, high-energy sound. Today, founding member Scott Kirkland continues the Grammy-nominated project with electrifying performances and innovative productions.

When: 7:00 p.m.

Where: Jannus Live - 200 1st Ave N STE 206, St. Petersburg, FL 33701

Tickets: $50

Source: Eventbrite

Sunday

Joshua Reilly

Originally from central Illinois and now based in Florida, Joshua Reilly blends folk and Americana influences with heartfelt songwriting and raw, expressive vocals. His music explores struggle, redemption, and life's complexities with honesty and sharp lyrical insight.