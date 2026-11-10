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Studio Sessions
Local musicians perform short intimate sets in the WUSF Performance Studio. This series showcases a diverse range of sounds and styles from all eras and subgenres of jazz music.

Roger Harrison brings uplifting jazz to Tampa Bay audiences

WUSF | By Warren Buchholz
Published November 10, 2026 at 5:00 AM EST
A man in a suit and tie is sitting at a grand piano and is speaking into a silver microphone that hangs above him
Warren Buchholz
/
WUSF
Roger Harrison in the WUSF Performance Studio

Classically trained pianist and composer Roger Harrison channels the influence of jazz greats like Miles Davis and Herbie Hancock into performances that celebrate creativity, improvisation and connection.

Pianist and composer Roger Harrison has spent a lifetime immersed in music. After training as a classical pianist from age nine, he discovered a passion for jazz through artists such as Wes Montgomery who led him to pursue improvisation, composition and performance.

Since moving to the Tampa Bay area in 2014, Harrison has led the Harrison Jazz Ensemble and performed at concerts, hotels and private events throughout the region.

“My goal is to bring music that kind of uplifts people,” Harrison said. “There's so much going on in the world today that brings us down. We need something to bring us up.”

Harrison, influenced by jazz legends such as Miles Davis and Herbie Hancock, continues to perform original music that highlights the creativity and spontaneity at the heart of jazz. His latest album, More Than Friends, features many of the songs he performs live.

Harrison performed with several local artists in the WUSF Performance Studio: Henry Ashwood Jr. on saxophone, Ron Gregg on drums and Valentyn Korniienko on bass.
Tags
Arts / Culture JazzMusic
Warren Buchholz
I love sharing the joy of music with others, whether it's jazz, film soundtracks, or that one wonderfully weird fusion album you can't stop thinking about. Being part of such a creative community is a privilege, and I use my skills in video production, photography, design, and storytelling to help amplify the voices of artists and connect audiences with great music.
See stories by Warren Buchholz
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