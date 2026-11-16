The artist known as the founder of the 'Happy Art' movement is coming to Sarasota

Often called the most licensed artist in history, Romero Britto ranks among the most recognized living visual artists.

The Brazilian born, Miami based artist combines elements of cubism, pop art, and graffiti painting in his work, using vibrant colors, playful patterns and whimsical themes.

He produces paintings, collectibles, and clothing and his subject matter favors hearts, flowers, and cute animals.

“I’ve always believed that art has the power to transform the way we live and feel,” Britto has said. “My purpose is to inspire and bring happiness into people’s lives. Happy art is my way of doing that.”

Courtesy of artist / Facebook

Romero Britto's vibrant, uplifting works are on view through Nov. 22 at Burns Gallery on Central in Sarasota.

The artist has also designed for the Super Bowl, Cirque De Soleil, The Olympics and Nascar.

His work is on view at Burns Gallery on Central in Sarasota this week.

“Romero’s art makes people smile the moment they walk through the door, and that energy is exactly how we want to open our new season,” said Nikki Sedacca, artist and owner of Burns Gallery on Central. “Having Romero here in person, surrounded by his most joyful pieces, is a dream evening for our collectors and our community.”

You can meet Romero Britto at the gallery on Wednesday, Nov. 18, from 4:30-6:30 p.m.