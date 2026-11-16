© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Your Spot for Local, WUSF 89.7
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

The artist known as the founder of the 'Happy Art' movement is coming to Sarasota

WUSF | By Cathy Carter
Published November 16, 2026 at 5:00 AM EST
A colorful painting featuring bold colors depicts two fish about to kiss. Hearts surround them.
Romero Britto
/
Courtesy of artist.
The internationally renowned pop artist will appear at Burns Gallery on Central in Sarasota on Wednesday, Nov. 18.

Even if you don't recognize his name, odds are you've seen his work.

Often called the most licensed artist in history, Romero Britto ranks among the most recognized living visual artists.

The Brazilian born, Miami based artist combines elements of cubism, pop art, and graffiti painting in his work, using vibrant colors, playful patterns and whimsical themes.

He produces paintings, collectibles, and clothing and his subject matter favors hearts, flowers, and cute animals.

“I’ve always believed that art has the power to transform the way we live and feel,” Britto has said. “My purpose is to inspire and bring happiness into people’s lives. Happy art is my way of doing that.”

Man wearing white smock with paint splatters stands before a vibranty colored painting. It is artist Romero Britto.
Courtesy of artist
/
Facebook
Romero Britto's vibrant, uplifting works are on view through Nov. 22 at Burns Gallery on Central in Sarasota.

The artist has also designed for the Super Bowl, Cirque De Soleil, The Olympics and Nascar.

His work is on view at Burns Gallery on Central in Sarasota this week.

“Romero’s art makes people smile the moment they walk through the door, and that energy is exactly how we want to open our new season,” said Nikki Sedacca, artist and owner of Burns Gallery on Central. “Having Romero here in person, surrounded by his most joyful pieces, is a dream evening for our collectors and our community.”

You can meet Romero Britto at the gallery on Wednesday, Nov. 18, from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Tags
Arts / Culture Romero BrittoArts and CultureSarasota
Cathy Carter
As a reporter, my goal is to tell a story that moves you in some way. To me, the best way to do that begins with listening. Talking to people about their lives and the issues they care about is my favorite part of the job.
See stories by Cathy Carter
Related Stories
  1. A doctor's long and winding road to opening the only dedicated Beatles museum in the U.S.
  2. New Dalí Museum exhibit showcases the artist’s ties to the European past
  3. Decades of iconic photography are on view at Sarasota Art Museum
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now