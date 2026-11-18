Thursday

Sanding Ovations Silent Disco

Enjoy a silent disco along with food, activities, a sand sculpture competition, and a lot more. Grab headphones and dance under the Florida sky during sunset.

When: 6:00 p.m.

Where: Bilmar Beach Resort - 10650 Gulf Boulevard, Treasure Island, FL 33706

Tickets: $10

Source: Eventbrite

Friday

Jerron Paxton and Dennis Lichtman

Jerron Paxton and Dennis Lichtman are acclaimed multi-instrumentalists and vocalists whose performances blend acoustic blues, ragtime, Tin Pan Alley tunes, early jazz, fiddle music, and original songs.

When: 8:00 p.m.

Where: Fogartyville, 525 Kumquat Ct., Sarasota, FL 34236

Tickets: $13-$27

Source: WSLR/Fogartyville

Saturday

The Hails

The Hails are an American indie pop-rock band formed in Gainesville and are known for their synth-pop textures. They recently released their first full-length album, What’s Your Motive, and have a second album, Duckpond, coming soon.

When: 7:00 p.m.

Where: The Orpheum - 14802 N Nebraska Ave, Tampa, FL 33613

Tickets: $35

Source: Eventbrite

The Glades

The Glades are a South Florida-based soul-jazz, funk, and boogaloo organ trio known for their raw and swampy sounds. Listen to a Hammond B3 organ lead a groove-heavy set of original tunes.

When: 8:30 p.m.

Where: Dunedin Brewery - 937 Douglas Ave., Dunedin, FL 34698

Tickets: free

Source: Facebook

Sunday

Tru Phonic

Tru Phonic is a genre-blending funk, rock, and jam band founded in 2017 on Florida's Space Coast in Cocoa Beach. Tru Phonic has made a name for themselves on the road, playing Festivals like Hulaween & Orange Blossom Revue.

When: 7:00 p.m.

Where: Blueberry Patch - 4923 20th Ave S, Gulfport, FL 33707

Tickets: GA TBA - Tickets at the Door

Source: Facebook

Grayson Capps

Americana, Folk, Blues artist Grayson Capps is a guitarist who uses Gulf Coast storytelling to make a sound of his own. His music draws deeply from the Southern literary tradition and New Orleans.