Weekend music picks across greater Tampa Bay: silent disco, vintage sounds and indie rock
Dance under the stars at a beachside silent disco, rock out with The Hails, or discover funk, folk and Americana favorites at venues across the greater Tampa Bay region this weekend.
Thursday
Sanding Ovations Silent Disco
Enjoy a silent disco along with food, activities, a sand sculpture competition, and a lot more. Grab headphones and dance under the Florida sky during sunset.
When: 6:00 p.m.
Where: Bilmar Beach Resort - 10650 Gulf Boulevard, Treasure Island, FL 33706
Tickets: $10
Source: Eventbrite
Friday
Jerron Paxton and Dennis Lichtman
Jerron Paxton and Dennis Lichtman are acclaimed multi-instrumentalists and vocalists whose performances blend acoustic blues, ragtime, Tin Pan Alley tunes, early jazz, fiddle music, and original songs.
When: 8:00 p.m.
Where: Fogartyville, 525 Kumquat Ct., Sarasota, FL 34236
Tickets: $13-$27
Source: WSLR/Fogartyville
Saturday
The Hails
The Hails are an American indie pop-rock band formed in Gainesville and are known for their synth-pop textures. They recently released their first full-length album, What’s Your Motive, and have a second album, Duckpond, coming soon.
When: 7:00 p.m.
Where: The Orpheum - 14802 N Nebraska Ave, Tampa, FL 33613
Tickets: $35
Source: Eventbrite
The Glades
The Glades are a South Florida-based soul-jazz, funk, and boogaloo organ trio known for their raw and swampy sounds. Listen to a Hammond B3 organ lead a groove-heavy set of original tunes.
When: 8:30 p.m.
Where: Dunedin Brewery - 937 Douglas Ave., Dunedin, FL 34698
Tickets: free
Source: Facebook
Sunday
Tru Phonic
Tru Phonic is a genre-blending funk, rock, and jam band founded in 2017 on Florida's Space Coast in Cocoa Beach. Tru Phonic has made a name for themselves on the road, playing Festivals like Hulaween & Orange Blossom Revue.
When: 7:00 p.m.
Where: Blueberry Patch - 4923 20th Ave S, Gulfport, FL 33707
Tickets: GA TBA - Tickets at the Door
Source: Facebook
Grayson Capps
Americana, Folk, Blues artist Grayson Capps is a guitarist who uses Gulf Coast storytelling to make a sound of his own. His music draws deeply from the Southern literary tradition and New Orleans.
When: 7:00 p.m.
Where: NoiseMakers - 2616 Emerson Ave, St. Petersburg, FL
Tickets: $27
Source: Eventbrite